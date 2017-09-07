These Street Style Looks Say 1 Thing: New York Fashion Week Is Here

A glance around on day one at New York Fashion Week supplies enough outfit inspiration to last for seasons. We're barely 24 hours in and the street style stars are out in full force, delivering the coolest kind of transitional looks to ease from Summer and step boldly into Fall — in a pair of well-heeled ankle boots, as seems to be the case for the majority of trendsetters here.

Still, there are plenty of surprises, looks that will make you wonder why didn't I think of that?, and plenty of fodder for your next great look. It's all inside; read on for the best of day one.