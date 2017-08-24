Time to Shop — All of These Striped Swimsuits Are on Sale Right Now

If you've noticed a flurry of striped one-pieces and bikinis filling up your Instagram feed recently, you're not alone. The linear trend has become a huge hit this season, appearing on some of the most influential — and leggy — supermodels, and we can't get enough. And if you haven't picked up a suit yet, you're in luck. Whether you want something with thick vertical stripes or barely there horizontal lines, we just found 11 adorably cute pieces that are all on sale. Good things come to those who wait.