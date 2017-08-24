Striped Swimsuits on Sale
Time to Shop — All of These Striped Swimsuits Are on Sale Right Now
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Time to Shop — All of These Striped Swimsuits Are on Sale Right Now
If you've noticed a flurry of striped one-pieces and bikinis filling up your Instagram feed recently, you're not alone. The linear trend has become a huge hit this season, appearing on some of the most influential — and leggy — supermodels, and we can't get enough. And if you haven't picked up a suit yet, you're in luck. Whether you want something with thick vertical stripes or barely there horizontal lines, we just found 11 adorably cute pieces that are all on sale. Good things come to those who wait.
Solid and Striped - The Elle Striped Bikini - Bubblegum
$176 $106
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Meridian Stripe High Neck Crop Top
$99 $79
from Wala Swim
Voop One Piece Swimsuit
$49.95 $37.46
from American Eagle
Feliz Stripe One-Piece
$215 $109
from Tory Burch
Kelly Striped Snap-Up One-Piece Swimsuit
$79
from Urban Outfitters
Women's Anne Marie One-Piece Swimsuit
$168 $100.80
from Nordstrom
Long-sleeve one-piece in mixed stripe
$125 $84.99
from J.Crew
HEIDI KLUM SWIM One-piece swimsuits
$213 $170
SUNN LAB SWIM Women's Striped Plunging Cut-Out One Piece Swimsuit - Multi-Colored - Sunn Lab
$39.99 $23.98
from Target
0previous images
-20more images