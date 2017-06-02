The Most Flattering Swimsuit Print Comes in All Colors and Styles

You've probably heard about the debate on what types of stripes — vertical or horizontal — makes you look slimmer. While the research out there is a mixed bag, we're betting our money on vertical stripes. The print draws your eyes up and down, making you appear taller, and it doesn't highlight your widest points.

Keeping in mind this little detail, we turned our attention to vertical striped swimsuits. It's the one classic print that's never hurt our style, whether we go with a bandeau bikini or multicolored one-piece. If you're looking for the most flattering print ever, go ahead and scoop up one of the striped swimsuits below.