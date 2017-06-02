 Skip Nav
The Most Flattering Swimsuit Print Comes in All Colors and Styles

Vertical Stripe Swimsuits

The Most Flattering Swimsuit Print Comes in All Colors and Styles

You've probably heard about the debate on what types of stripes — vertical or horizontal — makes you look slimmer. While the research out there is a mixed bag, we're betting our money on vertical stripes. The print draws your eyes up and down, making you appear taller, and it doesn't highlight your widest points.

Keeping in mind this little detail, we turned our attention to vertical striped swimsuits. It's the one classic print that's never hurt our style, whether we go with a bandeau bikini or multicolored one-piece. If you're looking for the most flattering print ever, go ahead and scoop up one of the striped swimsuits below.

Image Source: Getty
Stella McCartney Calypso Striped Bikini Bottoms
Stella McCartney Calypso Striped Bikini Bottoms

Contrasting waistbands on this Stella McCartney striped bikini bottoms ($95) frames the narrowest point of your figure.

Stella McCartney
Calypso striped bikini bottoms
$95
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Two-Piece Swimwear
Solid & Striped Brigitte Bikini Top
Solid & Striped Brigitte Bikini Top

Satisfy your sweet tooth with this Solid & Striped ($88) candy cane print top.

Solid & Striped
The Brigitte Bikini Top
$88
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Solid & Striped Two-Piece Swimwear
OndadeMar Bandeau Swimsuit
OndadeMar Bandeau Swimsuit

Embroidery details separate this strapless swimsuit by OndadeMar ($116) from the rest.

OndadeMar
Miranda Ciranda Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit
$165 $115.50
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more OndadeMar One-Piece Swimwear
Jonathan Simkhai Halter Snap Front Swimsuit
Jonathan Simkhai Halter Snap Front Swimsuit

This Jonathan Simkhai swimsuit ($365) features side-slimming piping details and cutouts.

Jonathan Simkhai
Halter Snap Front Swimsuit
$365
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Jonathan Simkhai One-Piece Swimwear
Tory Burch Feliz Stripe One Piece
Tory Burch Feliz Stripe One Piece

You can easily wear this multicolor Tory Burch stripe one piece ($151) as a bodysuit.

Tory Burch
Feliz Stripe One Piece
$215 $150.50
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Tory Burch One-Piece Swimwear
Made by Dawn High-Waist Bikini Briefs
Made by Dawn High-Waist Bikini Briefs

Stand out at the beach in Made by Dawn's ruffle bikini briefs ($122).

MATCHESFASHION.COM Two-Piece Swimwear
MADE BY DAWN High-waist bikini briefs
$122
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more MATCHESFASHION.COM Two-Piece Swimwear
Asos Mix and Match Seersucker Stripe Longline Bikini Top
Asos Mix and Match Seersucker Stripe Longline Bikini Top

A bustier style bandeau top from Asos ($8) is perfect for small-chested gals.

Asos
Mix and Match Seersucker Stripe Longline Bikini Top
$28 $8
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
SKYE & staghorn Turkish Plunge One Piece
SKYE & staghorn Turkish Plunge One Piece

A bit nautical and a whole lot of sexy, SKYE & staghorn's ($220) swimsuit has a plunging neckline to show off everything.

SKYE & staghorn
Turkish Plunge One Piece
$220
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more SKYE & staghorn One-Piece Swimwear
Mara Hoffman Striped Swimsuit
Mara Hoffman Striped Swimsuit

A play on vertical stripes, Mara Hoffman's wavy ($225) one-piece was inspired by the pattern on beach balls.

Mara Hoffman
Striped Swimsuit - Pink
$225
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman One-Piece Swimwear
Vince Camuto Striped One-Piece Swimsuit
Vince Camuto Striped One-Piece Swimsuit

We've fallen in love with this black-and-white striped Vince Camuto ($80) one-piece.

Vince Camuto
Striped One-piece Swimsuit
$110 $79.99
from Vince Camuto
Buy Now See more Vince Camuto One-Piece Swimwear
Tommy Hilfiger Speedy Stripe High Neck Crop Bikini Top
Tommy Hilfiger Speedy Stripe High Neck Crop Bikini Top

For a little more coverage on top, scoop up Tommy Hilfiger's high-neck crop bikini ($45).

Tommy Hilfiger
Speedy Stripe High Neck Crop Bikini Top Women's Swimwear
$62 $44.99
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Tommy Hilfiger Two-Piece Swimwear
Norma Kamali Racer Mio Striped Swimsuit
Norma Kamali Racer Mio Striped Swimsuit

If you prefer a racerback style swimsuit, check out this Norma Kamali option ($200).

Norma Kamali
Racer Mio Striped Swimsuit - Black
$200
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Norma Kamali One-Piece Swimwear
La Perla Balconette bikini top
La Perla Balconette bikini top

Ahoy Matey! Slip on this La Perla balconette bikini top ($106) before your next boating adventure.

La Perla Two-Piece Swimwear
SAILOR STRIPES Balconette bikini top
$294 $105.84
from La Perla
Buy Now See more La Perla Two-Piece Swimwear
Solid & Striped Vertical One Piece
Solid & Striped Vertical One Piece

When the brand is named Solid & Striped ($168), you bet they have the most striped swimsuit selections available.

Solid & Striped
Vertical One-Piece
$168
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Solid & Striped One-Piece Swimwear
SwimsuitsSummer FashionSwimwearSummerShoppingBikini
