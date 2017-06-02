6/02/17 6/02/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Swimwear Vertical Stripe Swimsuits The Most Flattering Swimsuit Print Comes in All Colors and Styles June 2, 2017 by Marina Liao 3 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. You've probably heard about the debate on what types of stripes — vertical or horizontal — makes you look slimmer. While the research out there is a mixed bag, we're betting our money on vertical stripes. The print draws your eyes up and down, making you appear taller, and it doesn't highlight your widest points. Keeping in mind this little detail, we turned our attention to vertical striped swimsuits. It's the one classic print that's never hurt our style, whether we go with a bandeau bikini or multicolored one-piece. If you're looking for the most flattering print ever, go ahead and scoop up one of the striped swimsuits below. RelatedWhen You See These Retro-Inspired Swimsuits, You'll Know Why We Love Them Shop Brands Stella McCartney · Solid & Striped · OndadeMar · Jonathan Simkhai · Tory Burch · Asos · SKYE & staghorn · Mara Hoffman · Vince Camuto · Tommy Hilfiger · Norma Kamali Image Source: Getty Stella McCartney Calypso Striped Bikini Bottoms Contrasting waistbands on this Stella McCartney striped bikini bottoms ($95) frames the narrowest point of your figure. Stella McCartney Calypso striped bikini bottoms $95 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Two-Piece Swimwear Solid & Striped Brigitte Bikini Top Satisfy your sweet tooth with this Solid & Striped ($88) candy cane print top. Solid & Striped The Brigitte Bikini Top $88 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Solid & Striped Two-Piece Swimwear OndadeMar Bandeau Swimsuit Embroidery details separate this strapless swimsuit by OndadeMar ($116) from the rest. OndadeMar Miranda Ciranda Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit $165 $115.50 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more OndadeMar One-Piece Swimwear Jonathan Simkhai Halter Snap Front Swimsuit This Jonathan Simkhai swimsuit ($365) features side-slimming piping details and cutouts. Jonathan Simkhai Halter Snap Front Swimsuit $365 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Jonathan Simkhai One-Piece Swimwear Tory Burch Feliz Stripe One Piece You can easily wear this multicolor Tory Burch stripe one piece ($151) as a bodysuit. Tory Burch Feliz Stripe One Piece $215 $150.50 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Tory Burch One-Piece Swimwear Made by Dawn High-Waist Bikini Briefs Stand out at the beach in Made by Dawn's ruffle bikini briefs ($122). MATCHESFASHION.COM Two-Piece Swimwear MADE BY DAWN High-waist bikini briefs $122 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more MATCHESFASHION.COM Two-Piece Swimwear Asos Mix and Match Seersucker Stripe Longline Bikini Top A bustier style bandeau top from Asos ($8) is perfect for small-chested gals. Asos Mix and Match Seersucker Stripe Longline Bikini Top $28 $8 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear SKYE & staghorn Turkish Plunge One Piece A bit nautical and a whole lot of sexy, SKYE & staghorn's ($220) swimsuit has a plunging neckline to show off everything. SKYE & staghorn Turkish Plunge One Piece $220 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more SKYE & staghorn One-Piece Swimwear Mara Hoffman Striped Swimsuit A play on vertical stripes, Mara Hoffman's wavy ($225) one-piece was inspired by the pattern on beach balls. Mara Hoffman Striped Swimsuit - Pink $225 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman One-Piece Swimwear Vince Camuto Striped One-Piece Swimsuit We've fallen in love with this black-and-white striped Vince Camuto ($80) one-piece. Vince Camuto Striped One-piece Swimsuit $110 $79.99 from Vince Camuto Buy Now See more Vince Camuto One-Piece Swimwear Tommy Hilfiger Speedy Stripe High Neck Crop Bikini Top For a little more coverage on top, scoop up Tommy Hilfiger's high-neck crop bikini ($45). Tommy Hilfiger Speedy Stripe High Neck Crop Bikini Top Women's Swimwear $62 $44.99 from Zappos Buy Now See more Tommy Hilfiger Two-Piece Swimwear Norma Kamali Racer Mio Striped Swimsuit If you prefer a racerback style swimsuit, check out this Norma Kamali option ($200). Norma Kamali Racer Mio Striped Swimsuit - Black $200 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Norma Kamali One-Piece Swimwear La Perla Balconette bikini top Ahoy Matey! Slip on this La Perla balconette bikini top ($106) before your next boating adventure. La Perla Two-Piece Swimwear SAILOR STRIPES Balconette bikini top $294 $105.84 from La Perla Buy Now See more La Perla Two-Piece Swimwear Solid & Striped Vertical One Piece When the brand is named Solid & Striped ($168), you bet they have the most striped swimsuit selections available. Solid & Striped Vertical One-Piece $168 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Solid & Striped One-Piece Swimwear Share this post SwimsuitsSummer FashionSwimwearSummerShoppingBikini