64 Styling Hacks That Fashion Girls Use Daily

The difference between fashion girls and the rest isn't necessarily an endlessly stocked wardrobe — it's just knowing the right ways to wear it. Women with great style employ a few steady fashion hacks on the regular to take their basics up a notch with accessories, reinvent the way they wear "the same old thing," and make their favorite pieces work year-round — through the snow and ice, sun and sweat, and back again.



15 Simple Things Stylish Women Do Every Day Related

Now, we're breaking them all down — the subtle styling tips that make ordinary outfits enviable. These are the methods you see on the streets all over Fashion Week, on your favorite bloggers, and likely on that coworker with covetable style. Get in on it, and put the 64 fashion hacks inside to good use.