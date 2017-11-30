 Skip Nav
things to know
Why the Fashion Crowd Is So Obsessed With NYC
fashion diversity
Something's Missing From the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and You Already Know What It Is
Street Style
The 5 Major Color Trends to Know For 2018
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
64 Styling Hacks That Fashion Girls Use Daily

The difference between fashion girls and the rest isn't necessarily an endlessly stocked wardrobe — it's just knowing the right ways to wear it. Women with great style employ a few steady fashion hacks on the regular to take their basics up a notch with accessories, reinvent the way they wear "the same old thing," and make their favorite pieces work year-round — through the snow and ice, sun and sweat, and back again.

Related
15 Simple Things Stylish Women Do Every Day

Now, we're breaking them all down — the subtle styling tips that make ordinary outfits enviable. These are the methods you see on the streets all over Fashion Week, on your favorite bloggers, and likely on that coworker with covetable style. Get in on it, and put the 64 fashion hacks inside to good use.

Elevate Your Basics
Upgrade Your Lazy-Day Look
Wear 1 Color Head to Toe
Say Yes to Prints
Make Your T-Shirt the Focus
Take Your Athleisure Outside the Gym
Show Off Your Boots
Mix and Match
Style It With Sneakers
Give Your Jeans the Day Off
Dare to Show Some Skin
Take Pajama Dressing to a Whole New Level
Make It All About the Accessories
Give Your Wardrobe Staples New Life
Embrace Winter Whites
Style It With a Scarf
Style a Dress Over Pants
Add Your Jean Jacket to the Mix
Upgrade a Throwback Trend
Borrow From the Boys — but Make It Your Own
Slip Into Flats
Take Your Concert Merch From Show to Street
Test Drive the Turtleneck
Make Something Fancy Work For Daytime
Belt Your Outerwear
Rework Your Button-Down
Try a Blanket Scarf
Be a Coat Collector
Wear a Turtleneck Under a Dress
Top Your Tights With Socks
Wear Tights Under Distressed Denim
33
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Style How ToStreet Style
Street Style
A Recap of Pinterest's Top 10 Style Trends For This Year
by Marina Liao
What Not to Wear in 2018
Street Style
10 Fashion Trends We're Kissing Goodbye in 2018 — and Here's What to Wear Instead
by Marina Liao
Easy Outfit Ideas
Street Style
100 Easy Outfits to Try When You Have Zero Clue What to Wear
by Samantha Sutton
Prints to Wear For Fall 2017
Street Style
5 Prints to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP If You Don't Have Them Already
by Marina Liao
How to Wear Flannel
Street Style
The Return of the Flannel, and How to Wear One Like a Fashion Girl
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds