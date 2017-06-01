 Skip Nav
The 22 Things Our Editors Are Shopping This Month

Nothing, except maybe the thought of vacation, gets us as jazzed as Summer shopping. (And that might actually be because we're shopping for what we'd wear on vacation — but we digress . . . ) Our heads are filled with the thoughts of lazy Summer days, hot afternoons in the city, a few beachside getaways and the clothes we'll wear to everything. And, that's when we start filling our carts, too. Our editors hand-picked the essentials and the best new pieces to hit the internet, from new labels to watch to standby brands making fresh iterations of our favorites, this list is packed with everything you'll want to shop as you coast right into June and into Summer prime time.

Shop Brands
Soludos · Madewell · Nike · Everlane · Marysia Swim · Saloni · Draper James · Illesteva
"I've got Summer vacation on the brain, now thanks to Madewell's cheeky tee ($35), I'm wearing it on my sleeve, er, chest, too — right where people can see it." — Hannah Weil McKinley, director, Fashion

Madewell
Women's Vacation Embroidered Tee
$35
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Madewell Tees
Since I spotted them in April, I've been waiting for Everlane's slides ($118) to drop and now they're finally here. The comfortable shoe comes in five colors, though my pick for Summer is the light pink hue. — Marina Liao, assistant editor, Fashion

Everlane
The Form Crossover Sandal
$118
from Everlane
Buy Now See more Everlane Sandals
"Being rather small (and small chested at that), I’m always looking for tops that fit just right. Petite Studio offers women my size the chance to wear some pretty trendy looks. I love the orange shade of the Clementine Buckle Top ($79), but especially the adjustable buckle detail at the sleeves." — Sarah Wasilak, editor, Fashion

Clementine Buckle Top
$79
from petitestudionyc.com
Buy Now
While you can buy Guess's crochet top ($98) separately, I prefer it with the matching skirt ($138). I'm all about easy outfits and this set is one I plan to wear in June on repeat. — ML

Guess's crochet top
$98
from shop.guess.com
Buy Now
matching skirt
$138
from shop.guess.com
Buy Now
"I first spotted this Danielle Guizio Gothic Choker Necklace ($180) on Instagram a couple of months ago, and I figured it's finally time I get my hands on one. Plus, who wouldn't want a customized necklace?" — Nikita Ramsinghani, assistant editor, Fashion

Danielle Guizio Gothic Choker Necklace
$180
from danielleguiziony.com
Buy Now
"Billed as 'luxury cases for the fashionable nomad', Freya's lineup of thoughtfully crafted chic hat cases is now at the top of my covet list. Their beautiful hat boxes may just change the way you carry on, but it's their adorable minis, like this mini Poppy ($590) that I'm eying as a pretty alternative to my clutches this wedding season. Bonus: this style also comes with a cross-body strap to make toting even easier." — HWM

mini Poppy
$590
from thefreyabrand.com
Buy Now
"I’m always on the lookout for statement heels that are low to the ground, and Andrea Gomez’s Bea Red pair ($695) works perfectly. I can even imagine sitting poolside in a one-piece and kimono in these babies." — SW

Andrea Gomez’s Bea Red pair
$695
from andrea-gomez.com
Buy Now
"The PH5 Esma Sleeveless Jumpsuit ($385) is the type you can wear to a weekend party with sneakers, over a t-shirt at the office with mules, or as a swimsuit cover-up. Frankly, I’ve yet to find a more versatile Summer piece than this one." — SW

PH5 Esma Sleeveless Jumpsuit
$385
from ph5.com
Buy Now
"The silhouette's a classic, but we love the subtle scalloping, lace-up detailing, and the perfect shade of white on this Marysia Swim Palm Springs Swimsuit ($350) — the kind that was made for showing off your tan." — HWM

Marysia Swim
Palm Springs Lace-up Scalloped Swimsuit - Cream
$350
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Marysia Swim One-Piece Swimwear
"This Saloni Print Silk Off The Shoulder Dress ($625) is the wedding guest dress you won't get sick of after one wear, can be worn dressed up or laid back, and was made to style with all those dangling Summer earrings." — HWM

Saloni
Women's Grace Print Silk Off The Shoulder Dress
$625
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Saloni Day Dresses
"While many girls are attracted to chandelier or tassel earrings in bright colors, I’ve been looking for the perfect wear everyday pair. The Vanda Jacintho Wood Earrings ($245) will go with all my lightweight, bohemian dresses, and the extra gold accents make them stand out." — SW

MODA OPERANDI Earrings
Vanda Jacintho Tree Ball Wood Earrings
$245
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Earrings
"Reese Witherspoon oozes Souther Charm as does her Draper James collection. I fell in love with this Draper James Cutout Gingham Cotton-Poplin Dress ($375) during a preview and I can't wait to wear it for upcoming summer festivities." — NR

Draper James
Cutout Gingham Cotton-poplin Dress - Pink
$375
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Draper James Day Dresses
"Hoops have definitely become the statement earring of the season which is why I want to add these gorgeous Laura Lombardi Curve Earrings ($98) to my jewelry collection." — NR

Laura Lombardi Curve Earrings
$98
from lauratlombardi.com
Buy Now
"Behno’s new Bucket Handbag ($350) is a collaboration with stylist Sarah Slutsky. I’ve always admired her minimalistic style because she sticks to the essentials. This bag is exactly that — it’s elevated, it comes in an artsy shape, and it can absolutely be worn with anything." — SW

Behno’s new Bucket Handbag
$350
from behno.com
Buy Now
"I've been waiting for these Nike Classic Cortez sneakers ($88) to come back in stock for so long now. For their 45 year celebration, Nike tapped model Bella Hadid as the face of these classic sneakers so you better believe these shoes are going to sell out fast again." — NR

Nike
Classic Cortez leather sneakers
$88
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers
"I thought I'd be sick of off-the-shoulder tops by now, but I was sorely mistaken. This blush-hued C/Meo Collective Double Take Top ($145) will look great whether I pair it with jeans or a denim skirt." — NR

shopbop.com Shortsleeve Tops
C/Meo Collective Double Take Top
$145
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Shortsleeve Tops
As soon as I slipped on Illesteva's positano sunglasses ($220), I bought them. Not only did the rectangular frames fit my face shape, but I love the gold-tone nose bridge and reflective lens that hide my eyes. Now I can people watch on my commute without getting caught. — ML

Illesteva
Positano Square-frame Acetate Mirrored Sunglasses - Black
$220
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Illesteva Sunglasses
I prefer to wear high-waisted jeans, but for Summer I wanted something more light weight. In came these cotton trousers from Mango ($80), which I can wear with everything from a white tee to a crop top. I even love how the model layered a corset underneath for that street style cred. — ML

cotton trousers from Mango
$80
from shop.mango.com
Buy Now
"After seasons with blisters thanks to cheap flip-flops, I'm all about a sensible slide that I can wear from the pool to the beach — and hey, even the office with my jeans (because it's Summer, thank you very much). These Loeffler Randall Lucia slides ($295) are perfect for all of the above." — HWM

Loeffler Randall Lucia slides
$295
from loefflerrandall.com
Buy Now
I know big statement earrings are in, but would I wear them to work every day? Probably not. Instead, I like my little studs like this one from Coup ($180), which have pointy ends that makes them seem dangerous to the touch. — ML

like this one from Coup
$180
from coupnp.com
Buy Now
"My dream vacation destination is Greece right now, so whenever I see a bright, blue and white color combination like the one on the St. Roche Elliott Dress ($398), I fall deeply, madly in love. This ladylike number comes right to the knee, and is appropriate for any Summer soiree I’ve got on the docket." — SW

St. Roche Elliott Dress
$398
from st-roche.com
Buy Now
"I've been on the hunt for a dainty black pumps and nothing really seemed to catch my eye until I saw these beauties. These Genuine People Satin Slingback Pumps ($199) are as dainty as you can get." — NR

Genuine People Satin Slingback Pumps
$199
from genuine-people.com
Buy Now
