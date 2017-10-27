14 Chic Sweater Dresses That Every Fashion Girl Needs in Her Fall Wardrobe

One of our favorite things about dressing for Fall is layering. As the weather constantly switches between those briskly cold and weirdly warm days, being able to strip off or throw on a layer is important. A great wardrobe staple to this method is the sweater dress. These comfortable picks come in so many varieties from maxi and midi to mini and long-sleeved, the list goes on. But one thing all these have in common is that there are so many ways to wear them. So ditch those jeans or work trousers this season, and invest in a comfortable and stylish sweater dress.