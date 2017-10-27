 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
14 Chic Sweater Dresses That Every Fashion Girl Needs in Her Fall Wardrobe

One of our favorite things about dressing for Fall is layering. As the weather constantly switches between those briskly cold and weirdly warm days, being able to strip off or throw on a layer is important. A great wardrobe staple to this method is the sweater dress. These comfortable picks come in so many varieties from maxi and midi to mini and long-sleeved, the list goes on. But one thing all these have in common is that there are so many ways to wear them. So ditch those jeans or work trousers this season, and invest in a comfortable and stylish sweater dress.

Related
Get Excited to Shop These 10 Affordable Finds From Net-a-Porter's Dress Section
A New Day Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Free People Nikki Sweater Dress
Anthropologie Ribbed Sweater Dress
Everlane The Breton Ribbed Cotton Sweater Dress
ASOS Knitted Sweater Dress
Madewell Apron Sweater-Dress
Love 21 Striped Sweater Dress
Topshop Sweater Dress
Theory Ribbed Sweater Dress
Club Monaco Wioletta Dress
Express Fit and Flare Sweater Dress
Urban Outfitters Ribbed Knit Sweater Dress
Missguided Off Shoulder Sweater Dress
J.Crew Open-back Sweater Dress
Start Slideshow
FallDressesSweatersFall FashionShopping
Shop More
LOVE21 Day Dresses SHOP MORE
LOVE21
LOVE 21 Contemporary Printed Surplice Wrap Dress
from Forever 21
$24.80$16.99
LOVE21
LOVE 21 Contemporary Belted Shift Dress
from Forever 21
$27.90$19.99
LOVE21
LOVE 21 Contemporary Striped Shirt Dress
from Forever 21
$24.90
LOVE21
LOVE 21 Floral Flounce Wrap Dress
from Forever 21
$24.90
LOVE21
LOVE 21 Contemporary Lace-Paneled Sheath Dress
from Forever 21
$24.80$16.99
Urban Outfitters Dresses SHOP MORE
Silence & Noise
Silence + Noise Satin Slip Romper
from Urban Outfitters
$59$19.99
Silence & Noise
Silence + Noise Crepe Knit Backless Dress
from Urban Outfitters
$49$24.99
Urban Outfitters
Cooperative Straight Neck Gingham Dress
from Urban Outfitters
$59
Kimchi & Blue
Kimchi Blue Vanessa Velvet Fit + Flare Romper
from Urban Outfitters
$69
Kimchi & Blue
Kimchi Blue Off-The-Shoulder Smocked Gingham Romper
from Urban Outfitters
$59
Anthropologie Dresses SHOP MORE
Anthropologie
Bobbi Wedding Guest Dress
from Anthropologie
$569
Eva Franco
Ferrah Embroidered Dress
from Anthropologie
$198$69.95
Maeve
Anfisa Tunic Dress
from Anthropologie
$158
Shoshanna
Floral Lace Dress
from Anthropologie
$568
Shoshanna
Ruffled Tie-Neck Dress
from Anthropologie
$398
Asos Evening Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Looks Like She Was Dipped in a Pool of Lilac Water and Emerged a Goddess
by Celia Fernandez
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia's Dress Put a Modern Twist on a Classic Spanish Shawl
by Celia Fernandez
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Summer Street Style Is Worth the Wait Every Year
by Alessandra Foresto
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia of Spain Is Embracing Summer's Most Classic Trend
by Alessandra Foresto
Topshop Day Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Halloween
45 Horror Movie Halloween Costumes That Will Freak Your Friends Out
by Ryan Roschke
Nostalgia
13 Products That Will Give All '90s Girls Major Nostalgia
by Macy Cate Williams
Halloween
17 Gloriously Creepy Halloween Costumes Inspired by Stephen King Characters
by Quinn Keaney
We Spy Style
We Spy: Don't Be a Fashion Victim! Avoid These BAD Fall Trends
by Allison McNamara
Missguided Day Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Women
Which Cheap Halloween Costume Should You Buy Based on Your Zodiac Sign?
by Macy Cate Williams
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek's Balenciaga Dress Screams: "Spring, I'm Ready!"
by Alessandra Foresto
Sofia Vergara
Leave It to Sofia Vergara to Look All Kinds of Hot While Out Shopping
by Macy Daniela Martin
Holiday Food
21 Gifts For Every Doughnut Fanatic in Your Life
by Samantha Netkin
Urban Outfitters Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
fou_stylist
paytonsartain
thecheekybeen
aspynovard
Anthropologie Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
shannonwillardson
sippycupstyle
shannonwillardson
laurenjparry
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds