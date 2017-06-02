The 4 Swimsuits Every Woman Should Own

Over the years we've amassed a good number of swimsuits, though we don't wear them all. We're more likely to pick out the same one or two styles come beach day. Why? Because we know the oldies never fail us. We don't need 50 bikinis, we just want a couple of figure-flattering picks. Shouldn't be too hard, right? That's why we've narrowed down the selections to four timeless silhouettes. Consider these your forever swimsuits.