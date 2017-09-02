Amal Clooney's Funky Bag Was Specially Made For Her — by Her Big Sister

Last October, Amal Clooney wore a fringe bag with her boho-inspired outfit. We didn't think too much about it until we discovered it was designed by someone special in her life . . . her big sister Tala! The 42-year-old launched her brand Totally Tala in Asia (perhaps this is why you haven't heard of it yet) and while it's a hit abroad, she has plans to expand her accessories collection to Europe and beyond.

Amal's obviously already a fan, which she confirmed when she wore one of her big sis's signature items. The design comes in several colors and fits right in with the funky vibe of Tala's entire line. If you don't know what we mean, read on to see some of her unique designs. We wouldn't be surprised if Amal keeps a few more of the fringe pieces in steady rotation.