 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Taylor Swift's Studded Combat Boots Will Have You Saying, "Baby, Let the Games Begin"
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Taylor Swift's Studded Combat Boots Will Have You Saying, "Baby, Let the Games Begin"

Taylor Swift's recent street style has proven that the "Old Taylor" really is dead. The singer was seen holding hands with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn in New York. Taylor styled a yellow and black tartan coat by Public School with a pair of combat boots that featured studs and gold zippers. Keep reading to have a look at her full ensemble, and shop similar versions of her boots for your closet, too.

Related
Taylor Swift's Ready For Battle in These Metallic Combat Boots — and They're on Sale
Valentino
Ladies Black Luxury Soul Studded Leather Combat Boots
$1,310
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Valentino Boots
Vince Camuto Boots
Vince Camuto Talorini – Studded Combat Bootie
$179 $109.99
from Vince Camuto
Buy Now See more Vince Camuto Boots
Rebecca Minkoff
Gerry Studded Combat Boots
$225
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Boots
3.1 Phillip Lim
Hayett Pearl Stud Combat Boots Black 38
$750
from Intermix
Buy Now See more 3.1 Phillip Lim Boots
Taylor Swift's Studded Combat Boots Will Have You Saying, "Baby, Let the Games Begin"
Valentino Luxury Soul Studded Leather Combat Boots
Vince Camuto Talorini Studded Combat Bootie
Rebecca Minkoff Gerry Studded Combat Boots
3.1 Phillip Lim Hayett Pearl Stud Combat Boots
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Winter FashionTaylor SwiftGet The LookPublic SchoolWinterCelebrity StyleBootsShoesShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Valentino
Ladies Black Luxury Soul Studded Leather Combat Boots
from Selfridges
$1,310
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto Talorini – Studded Combat Bootie
from Vince Camuto
$179$109.99
Rebecca Minkoff
Gerry Studded Combat Boots
from shopbop.com
$225
3.1 Phillip Lim
Hayett Pearl Stud Combat Boots Black 38
from Intermix
$750
Shop More
3.1 Phillip Lim Boots SHOP MORE
3.1 Phillip Lim
Blade Ankle Booties
from shopbop.com
$795
3.1 Phillip Lim
Kyoto Leather Sock Boots - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$795
3.1 Phillip Lim
Kyoto Booties
from shopbop.com
$795
3.1 Phillip Lim
Lug Sole Boots
from shopbop.com
$750
3.1 Phillip Lim
Kyoto Leather Sock Boots - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$795
Rebecca Minkoff Boots SHOP MORE
Rebecca Minkoff
Shawn Knee High Boots
from shopbop.com
$295
Rebecca Minkoff
Izette Heeled Chelsea Boots
from shopbop.com
$165
Rebecca Minkoff
Bryce Embroidered Booties
from shopbop.com
$295
Rebecca Minkoff
Lulu Too Embroidered Booties
from shopbop.com
$225
Rebecca Minkoff
Saskia Harness Booties
from shopbop.com
$225
Valentino Boots SHOP MORE
Valentino
Rockstud Leather Ankle Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$1,295
Valentino
Leather Ballet Booties
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$995$597
Valentino
Santeria Leather Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$1,495$598
Valentino
Women's Rockstud Ankle Boots
from Barneys New York
$1,295
Valentino
Suede Over The Knee Booties
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$1,995$779
3.1 Phillip Lim Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
aliciamlund
fashionistamomma
karingreenberg
mixedprints
Rebecca Minkoff Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
articletowear
clarkandstone
mollys_musings
heyprettything_
Valentino Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sosimpleyet
janetgunngratefulgardenia
christianblair_style
styled_disturbed
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds