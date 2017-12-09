Taylor Swift Wearing Black Studded Combat Boots
Taylor Swift's Studded Combat Boots Will Have You Saying, "Baby, Let the Games Begin"
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Taylor Swift's Studded Combat Boots Will Have You Saying, "Baby, Let the Games Begin"
Taylor Swift's recent street style has proven that the "Old Taylor" really is dead. The singer was seen holding hands with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn in New York. Taylor styled a yellow and black tartan coat by Public School with a pair of combat boots that featured studs and gold zippers. Keep reading to have a look at her full ensemble, and shop similar versions of her boots for your closet, too.
Ladies Black Luxury Soul Studded Leather Combat Boots
$1,310
from Selfridges
Vince Camuto Talorini – Studded Combat Bootie
$179 $109.99
from Vince Camuto
Gerry Studded Combat Boots
$225
from shopbop.com
Hayett Pearl Stud Combat Boots Black 38
$750
from Intermix
0previous images
-26more images