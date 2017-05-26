5/26/17 5/26/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Shopping Topshop Memorial Day Sale 2017 Credit Card Time? 15 Irresistible Topshop Items on Sale For Memorial Day May 26, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Brace yourselves — Topshop is having a ridiculously good Memorial Day weekend sale. The fashion retailer always has its finger on the pulse of each season's hottest trends, and we're so excited to take advantage of its pre-Summer deals. The site is offering up to 40 percent off of select merchandise, so make sure to order the items you love before they disappear. Take a look at our favorite picks. RelatedMemorial Day Sales You Can Shop Right From Your Couch Shop Brands Topshop Topshop Washed Satin Midi Slip Dress Wear a simple t-shirt under this red midi slip dress ($35, originally $60). Topshop Washed satin midi slip dress $60 $35 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Dresses Topshop Moto Kiri Stud Shorts Update your wardrobe for Summer with these stud shorts ($40, originally $68). Topshop Moto kiri stud shorts $68 $40 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Shorts Topshop Blossom Print Trousers We can't wait to wear these blossom-print trousers ($55, originally $95) with a lacy camisole and white mules. blossom-print trousers $55 from us.topshop.com Buy Now Topshop Petite Women's Lace Ruffle Rock Tee Vintage-inspired band shirts are hot right now, so this ruffle rock tee ($27, originally $45) is a score. Topshop Petite Women's Lace Ruffle Rock Tee $45 $26.98 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Topshop Tees Topshop Lace Trim Dress Wedding season is here, and this mint lace trim dress ($45, originally $75) is a great choice for guests. Topshop Lace trim dress $75 $45 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Dresses Topshop Wide-Strap Midi Dress In need of a new LBD? The cutouts in this midi dress ($45, originally $75) give it a cool, modern look. Topshop Wide strap midi dress $75 $45 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Evening Dresses Topshop Mesh Midi Dress The mesh material of this midi dress ($55, originally $95) will be nice and breezy as the temperatures rise. Topshop Mesh midi dress $95 $55 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Dresses Topshop Long-Sleeve Wrap Ribbed Bodysuit Pair this long-sleeved bodysuit ($24, originally $38) with a wrap skirt for a ballerina-inspired outfit. Topshop Long sleeve wrap ribbed body $38 $24 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Longsleeve Tops Topshop Halo Bar Handle Bag Feel good about buying this neutral oversize bag ($50, originally $75) since it's an investment piece you can use year-round. Topshop Bags Halo bar handle holdall bag $75 $50 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Bags Topshop Short Pencil Skirt This metallic pencil skirt ($45, originally $75) will add some fun to your weekend look. Topshop Short pencil pu skirt $75 $45 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Skirts Topshop Violet Satin Ballet Shoes These satin ballet shoes ($20, originally $30) are a twist on the basic black flat. The ankle strap is removable when you want something more simple. Topshop Violet satin ballet shoes $30 $20 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Flats Topshop Placement Fower Midi Dress Snag this flower midi dress ($115, originally $190) while hues of lavender are on the rise. Topshop Placement flower midi dress $190 $115 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Dresses Topshop Moto Blue Hayden Boyfriend Jeans Everyone needs a good pair of boyfriend jeans ($45, originally $75), and this pick will carry you through all four seasons. Topshop Moto blue hayden boyfriend jeans $75 $45 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Relaxed Denim Topshop Cross Front Mini Dress Any big events coming up? We're digging the hot-pink shade of this minidress ($65, originally $110). Topshop Cross front mini prom dress $110 $65 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Dresses Topshop Blooming Floral Ankle Boots Put on these floral ankle boots ($50, originally $70) with black skinny jeans. Topshop Blooming floral ankle boots $70 $50 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Boots Share this post Memorial DayTopshopShopping