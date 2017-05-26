 Skip Nav
Credit Card Time? 15 Irresistible Topshop Items on Sale For Memorial Day

Brace yourselves — Topshop is having a ridiculously good Memorial Day weekend sale. The fashion retailer always has its finger on the pulse of each season's hottest trends, and we're so excited to take advantage of its pre-Summer deals. The site is offering up to 40 percent off of select merchandise, so make sure to order the items you love before they disappear. Take a look at our favorite picks.

Topshop Washed Satin Midi Slip Dress
Topshop Washed Satin Midi Slip Dress

Wear a simple t-shirt under this red midi slip dress ($35, originally $60).

Topshop
Washed satin midi slip dress
$60 $35
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Dresses
Topshop Moto Kiri Stud Shorts
Topshop Moto Kiri Stud Shorts

Update your wardrobe for Summer with these stud shorts ($40, originally $68).

Topshop
Moto kiri stud shorts
$68 $40
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Shorts
Topshop Blossom Print Trousers
Topshop Blossom Print Trousers

We can't wait to wear these blossom-print trousers ($55, originally $95) with a lacy camisole and white mules.

blossom-print trousers
$55
from us.topshop.com
Buy Now
Topshop Petite Women's Lace Ruffle Rock Tee
Topshop Petite Women's Lace Ruffle Rock Tee

Vintage-inspired band shirts are hot right now, so this ruffle rock tee ($27, originally $45) is a score.

Topshop
Petite Women's Lace Ruffle Rock Tee
$45 $26.98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Tees
Topshop Lace Trim Dress
Topshop Lace Trim Dress

Wedding season is here, and this mint lace trim dress ($45, originally $75) is a great choice for guests.

Topshop
Lace trim dress
$75 $45
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Dresses
Topshop Wide-Strap Midi Dress
Topshop Wide-Strap Midi Dress

In need of a new LBD? The cutouts in this midi dress ($45, originally $75) give it a cool, modern look.

Topshop
Wide strap midi dress
$75 $45
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Evening Dresses
Topshop Mesh Midi Dress
Topshop Mesh Midi Dress

The mesh material of this midi dress ($55, originally $95) will be nice and breezy as the temperatures rise.

Topshop
Mesh midi dress
$95 $55
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Dresses
Topshop Long-Sleeve Wrap Ribbed Bodysuit
Topshop Long-Sleeve Wrap Ribbed Bodysuit

Pair this long-sleeved bodysuit ($24, originally $38) with a wrap skirt for a ballerina-inspired outfit.

Topshop
Long sleeve wrap ribbed body
$38 $24
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Longsleeve Tops
Topshop Halo Bar Handle Bag
Topshop Halo Bar Handle Bag

Feel good about buying this neutral oversize bag ($50, originally $75) since it's an investment piece you can use year-round.

Topshop Bags
Halo bar handle holdall bag
$75 $50
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Bags
Topshop Short Pencil Skirt
Topshop Short Pencil Skirt

This metallic pencil skirt ($45, originally $75) will add some fun to your weekend look.

Topshop
Short pencil pu skirt
$75 $45
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Skirts
Topshop Violet Satin Ballet Shoes
Topshop Violet Satin Ballet Shoes

These satin ballet shoes ($20, originally $30) are a twist on the basic black flat. The ankle strap is removable when you want something more simple.

Topshop
Violet satin ballet shoes
$30 $20
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Flats
Topshop Placement Fower Midi Dress
Topshop Placement Fower Midi Dress

Snag this flower midi dress ($115, originally $190) while hues of lavender are on the rise.

Topshop
Placement flower midi dress
$190 $115
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Dresses
Topshop Moto Blue Hayden Boyfriend Jeans
Topshop Moto Blue Hayden Boyfriend Jeans

Everyone needs a good pair of boyfriend jeans ($45, originally $75), and this pick will carry you through all four seasons.

Topshop
Moto blue hayden boyfriend jeans
$75 $45
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Relaxed Denim
Topshop Cross Front Mini Dress
Topshop Cross Front Mini Dress

Any big events coming up? We're digging the hot-pink shade of this minidress ($65, originally $110).

Topshop
Cross front mini prom dress
$110 $65
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Dresses
Topshop Blooming Floral Ankle Boots
Topshop Blooming Floral Ankle Boots

Put on these floral ankle boots ($50, originally $70) with black skinny jeans.

Topshop
Blooming floral ankle boots
$70 $50
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Boots
