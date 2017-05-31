Tory Burch Is Bringing Back the Easiest Summer Outfit

Remember when getting dressed for the beach was as easy as throwing on a t-shirt over your swimsuit? Sure, our tastes have evolved since then, but our desire for the same simplicity hasn't wavered. Tory Burch must've been reading our minds. The designer launched an editorial dedicated to celebrating the tunic — i.e. the stylish, adult-friendly alternative to our t-shirts. A glimpse at the photo series, shot by blogger and influencer Margaret Zhang (who also shot the brand's Gemini bag feature earlier this year) in Malibu, and you might just be convinced to ditch the strappy dresses, the rash guards, or the cutoffs in favor of this one chic piece.

That's especially true of these styles, each infused with a bohemian, surfer-girl vibe. In Tory Burch's lineup, the tunic is a centerpiece (and one of the first pieces she ever created for her namesake collection), and this lineup is reimagined with cool crop of textiles and details that give it all the fashion-girl appeal without the effort.

Read on for a glimpse of the editorial and let it serve as your beach style inspiration all season long — then shop, if you're so inclined.