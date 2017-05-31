 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Tory Burch Is Bringing Back the Easiest Summer Outfit

Tory Burch Cover-Ups

Tory Burch Is Bringing Back the Easiest Summer Outfit

Tory Burch Is Bringing Back the Easiest Summer Outfit

Remember when getting dressed for the beach was as easy as throwing on a t-shirt over your swimsuit? Sure, our tastes have evolved since then, but our desire for the same simplicity hasn't wavered. Tory Burch must've been reading our minds. The designer launched an editorial dedicated to celebrating the tunic — i.e. the stylish, adult-friendly alternative to our t-shirts. A glimpse at the photo series, shot by blogger and influencer Margaret Zhang (who also shot the brand's Gemini bag feature earlier this year) in Malibu, and you might just be convinced to ditch the strappy dresses, the rash guards, or the cutoffs in favor of this one chic piece.

That's especially true of these styles, each infused with a bohemian, surfer-girl vibe. In Tory Burch's lineup, the tunic is a centerpiece (and one of the first pieces she ever created for her namesake collection), and this lineup is reimagined with cool crop of textiles and details that give it all the fashion-girl appeal without the effort.

Read on for a glimpse of the editorial and let it serve as your beach style inspiration all season long — then shop, if you're so inclined.

Shop Brands
Tory Burch
Image Source: Courtesy of Tory Burch / Margaret Zhang
Tory Burch Is Bringing Back the Easiest Summer Outfit
Image Source: Courtesy of Tory Burch / Margaret Zhang
Tory Burch Is Bringing Back the Easiest Summer Outfit
Image Source: Courtesy of Tory Burch / Margaret Zhang
Tory Burch Is Bringing Back the Easiest Summer Outfit
Image Source: Courtesy of Tory Burch / Margaret Zhang
Tory Burch Is Bringing Back the Easiest Summer Outfit
Image Source: Courtesy of Tory Burch / Margaret Zhang
Tory Burch Is Bringing Back the Easiest Summer Outfit
Image Source: Courtesy of Tory Burch / Margaret Zhang
Tory Burch Is Bringing Back the Easiest Summer Outfit
Image Source: Courtesy of Tory Burch / Margaret Zhang
Tory Burch Is Bringing Back the Easiest Summer Outfit
Image Source: Courtesy of Tory Burch / Margaret Zhang
Tory Burch Is Bringing Back the Easiest Summer Outfit
Image Source: Courtesy of Tory Burch / Margaret Zhang
Tory Burch Is Bringing Back the Easiest Summer Outfit
Image Source: Courtesy of Tory Burch / Margaret Zhang
Tory Burch Is Bringing Back the Easiest Summer Outfit
Image Source: Courtesy of Tory Burch / Margaret Zhang
Tory Burch Is Bringing Back the Easiest Summer Outfit
Image Source: Courtesy of Tory Burch / Margaret Zhang
Tory Burch Is Bringing Back the Easiest Summer Outfit
Image Source: Courtesy of Tory Burch / Margaret Zhang
Tory Burch Embellished Tory Tunic
Tory Burch Embellished Tory Tunic

Tory Burch Embellished Tory Tunic ($325)

Tory Burch
Embellished Tory Tunic
$325
from Tory Burch
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Tunics
Tory Burch Embellished Tory Tunic
Tory Burch Embellished Tory Tunic

Tory Burch Embellished Tory Tunic ($450)

Tory Burch
Embellished Tory Tunic
$450
from Tory Burch
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Tunics
Tory Burch Solid Embellished Tunic
Tory Burch Solid Embellished Tunic

Tory Burch Solid Embellished Tunic ($325)

Tory Burch
Solid Embellished Tunic
$325
from Tory Burch
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Longsleeve Tops
Tory Burch 4t Printed Tory Tunic
Tory Burch 4t Printed Tory Tunic

Tory Burch 4t Printed Tory Tunic ($278)

Tory Burch
4t Printed Tory Tunic
$278
from Tory Burch
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Tunics
Tory Burch Feliz Embroidered Tunic
Tory Burch Feliz Embroidered Tunic

Tory Burch Feliz Embroidered Tunic ($325)

Tory Burch
Feliz Embroidered Tunic
$325
from Tory Burch
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Tunics
Tory Burch Stephanie Tunic
Tory Burch Stephanie Tunic

Tory Burch Stephanie Tunic ($295)

Tory Burch
Stephanie Tunic
$295
from Tory Burch
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Tunics
Summer FashionSummerTory Burch
Shop Story
Read Story
Tory Burch
Embellished Tory Tunic
from Tory Burch
$325
Tory Burch
Embellished Tory Tunic
from Tory Burch
$450
Tory Burch
Solid Embellished Tunic
from Tory Burch
$325
Tory Burch
4t Printed Tory Tunic
from Tory Burch
$278
Tory Burch
Feliz Embroidered Tunic
from Tory Burch
$325
Tory Burch
Stephanie Tunic
from Tory Burch
$295
Shop More
Tory Burch Longsleeve Tops SHOP MORE
Tory Burch
Kia Pussy-bow Floral-print Silk-chiffon Blouse - Orange
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$350
Tory Burch
Madison Fil Coupé Silk-blend Blouse - Orange
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$295 $206
Tory Burch
Jacinta Ruffle-trimmed Floral-print Silk Crepe De Chine Wrap Top - Navy
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$450 $270
Tory Burch
Long Sleeve Printed Tunic
from TheRealReal
$70 $49
Tory Burch
Kia Bow Blouse
from shopbop.com
$350
Tory Burch Tunics SHOP MORE
Tory Burch
Tory Embellished Tie-dyed Cotton-voile Tunic - Blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$295 $206
Tory Burch
Long Sleeve Printed Tunic
from TheRealReal
$70 $49
Tory Burch
Tory Appliquéd Embellished Cotton Tunic - Navy
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$325 $195
Tory Burch
Women's Embellished Tunic
from Nordstrom
$450
Tory Burch
Women's Tory Embellished Tunic
from Nordstrom
$298
Tory Burch Longsleeve Tops AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
anna_rittenhouse
astylediary_
ready.to.where
thestylemartini
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds