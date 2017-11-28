 Skip Nav
Santa Who? All Eyes Will Be on You in This $35 Christmas Hoodie From Forever 21

If you're in the festive spirit this season, you need to see this hilarious Christmas Tree Jacket ($35) from Forever 21. Not only can you channel your favorite holiday, but you can get all the Instagram "likes" in this unique piece.

It's more sophisticated than your basic hoodie. When you zip it up and put the hood on, it turns into the shape of an actual Christmas tree (ornaments included). And if you compete in an annual ugly sweater contest every year, we have a feeling this will get you first place.

Don't hesitate, because right now, you can get it for 21 percent off.

As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too.
