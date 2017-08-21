 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Vegans, Rejoice — Here Are 19 Animal-Friendly Boots to Get You Ready For Fall

When it comes to Fall shopping, I instantly think of leather and thigh-high boots, but it doesn't have to be genuine leather. I'm a huge vegan-fashion-lover, and there are so many animal-friendly brands popping up these days that my choices are never limited. Not to mention, faux leather or faux suede is often significantly cheaper.

If you're not sure how to spot a vegan leather, here's how: it's all in the material. Faux leather can be made up of several different kinds of materials such as cork, barkcloth, glazed cotton, waxed cotton, paper, and, most commonly, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyurethane. These materials all create the illusion of a soft and luxe leather. Shop some of these stylish and affordable picks so you can start off Fall right.

Forever 21 Y.R.U. Reflective Star Boots
Urban Outfitters Snakeskin Kitten Heel Ankle Boot
Park Lane Flat Chelsea Boots
Kurt Geiger KG Delia Boot
H&M Knit Form-stitched Ankle Boots
Aldo Elinna Flat Over The Knee Boots
H&M Boots with Straps
ASOS RAND Heeled Ankle Boots
Unisa Adivan Over The Knee Boot
Forever 21 Buckled Stud Ankle Boots
Pull&Bear Chelsea Ankle Boot
Urban Outfitters Pola Chelsea Boot
Franco Sarto Maleni Faux Leather Boots
Forever 21 Star Printed Faux Suede Boots
Forever 21 Buckled Faux Leather Boots
Forever 21 Tall Faux Leather Boots
Missguided Contrast Block Heel Ankle Boots
Kendall + Kylie Laila III Patent Booties
ASOS ECHO Heeled Chelsea Boots
Start Slideshow
VeganFallBootsShoesFall FashionShopping
Shop More
Franco Sarto Boots SHOP MORE
Franco Sarto
Women's 'Delancy' Bootie
from Nordstrom
$138.95$84.99
Franco Sarto
Gerri Fringed Suede Ankle Boot
from Lord & Taylor
$129$38.70
Franco Sarto
As Is Suede or Leather Booties w/Buckle - Eminent
from QVC
$51
Franco Sarto
Hancock Leather Chukkas
from Lord & Taylor
$129$38.70
Franco Sarto
As Is Leather Ankle Boots - Domino
from QVC
$63
KENDALL + KYLIE Boots SHOP MORE
KENDALL + KYLIE
Finley Leather Point-Toe Block-Heel Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$190
KENDALL + KYLIE
Ginny Suede Lace-Up Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$199$79.60
KENDALL + KYLIE
Finley Leather Booties
from shopbop.com
$190
KENDALL + KYLIE
Logan Circle-Heel Velvet Chelsea Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$190$76
KENDALL + KYLIE
Brooke3 Velvet Block Heel Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$199$79.60
Unisa Boots SHOP MORE
Unisa
Ankle boots
from yoox.com
$114
Unisa
Ankle boots
from yoox.com
$125$50
Unisa
Booties
from yoox.com
$105$49
Unisa
Ankle boots
from yoox.com
$119
Unisa
Ankle boots
from yoox.com
$94
Asos Boots AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Spring Fashion
Why 1 Expert Says Velvet Is the Fashion Trend You Should Be Wearing Right Now
by Irma Martínez
New Year
14 Blogger-Inspired Style Trends You Need to Try in 2017
by Alessandra Foresto
Eva Longoria
You'll Want to Copy Eva Longoria's Stay-Warm Stylish Trick
by Macy Daniela Martin
Gift Guide
50 Sparkly Gifts For the Glitter-Obsessed Girl
by Macy Cate Williams
Franco Sarto Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
adoremorewithgeor
haekunamatata
claudiadicapua
mrs.swansburg
KENDALL + KYLIE Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
laceperspective
catherinegraceo
uptownwithellybrown
styledbylaurie
Unisa Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
walkinginmemphisinhighheels
everydaymaeve
sincerely_styled
sincerely_styled
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds