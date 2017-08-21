Vegans, Rejoice — Here Are 19 Animal-Friendly Boots to Get You Ready For Fall

When it comes to Fall shopping, I instantly think of leather and thigh-high boots, but it doesn't have to be genuine leather. I'm a huge vegan-fashion-lover, and there are so many animal-friendly brands popping up these days that my choices are never limited. Not to mention, faux leather or faux suede is often significantly cheaper.

If you're not sure how to spot a vegan leather, here's how: it's all in the material. Faux leather can be made up of several different kinds of materials such as cork, barkcloth, glazed cotton, waxed cotton, paper, and, most commonly, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyurethane. These materials all create the illusion of a soft and luxe leather. Shop some of these stylish and affordable picks so you can start off Fall right.