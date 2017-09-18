11 Leather Jackets So Stylish, You'll Be Shocked They're Vegan

Even though I'm not a vegan myself, I'm a big fan of vegan leather when it comes to fashion. There are so many new vegan-friendly brands and retailers popping up, and it's becoming so easy to shop animal-friendly products while staying on trend.

Here's exactly how to make sure you're picking up a vegan-friendly leather. Instead of being made from animal leather, it can be made from several different kinds of material like cork, barkcloth, glazed cotton, waxed cotton, paper, and, most commonly used, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyurethane. All these materials create the illusion of soft and luxe leather — usually at a fraction of the price. Check out our top picks.