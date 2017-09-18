 Skip Nav
11 Leather Jackets So Stylish, You'll Be Shocked They're Vegan

Even though I'm not a vegan myself, I'm a big fan of vegan leather when it comes to fashion. There are so many new vegan-friendly brands and retailers popping up, and it's becoming so easy to shop animal-friendly products while staying on trend.

Here's exactly how to make sure you're picking up a vegan-friendly leather. Instead of being made from animal leather, it can be made from several different kinds of material like cork, barkcloth, glazed cotton, waxed cotton, paper, and, most commonly used, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyurethane. All these materials create the illusion of soft and luxe leather — usually at a fraction of the price. Check out our top picks.

Azalea
Vegan Leather Moto Jacket
$139
from Azalea
MANGO
AppliquÃ© biker jacket
$79.99
from MANGO
Blank NYC
BLANKNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket
$98
from Urban Outfitters
Blank NYC
BLANKNYC As You Wish Floral Embroidered Moto Jacket
$168
from Urban Outfitters
MANGO
Faux Leather Biker Jacket
$79
from Asos
Express
Express Minus The Leather Bomber Jacket
$148
from Express
Asos Plus Jackets
Boohoo Plus Leather Look Belted Jacket
$72
from Asos
Forever 21
Faux Leather Moto Jacket
$32.90
from Forever 21
BB Dakota
Peppin Vegan Leather Drapey Jacket
$87 $52.20
from shopbop.com
Blank NYC
Steal Your Thunder Leatherette Jacket
$103
from Asos
Asos Leather Jackets
Bershka Faux Leather Biker Jacket
$72
from Asos
