Vegan Leather Jackets
11 Leather Jackets So Stylish, You'll Be Shocked They're Vegan
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
11 Leather Jackets So Stylish, You'll Be Shocked They're Vegan
Even though I'm not a vegan myself, I'm a big fan of vegan leather when it comes to fashion. There are so many new vegan-friendly brands and retailers popping up, and it's becoming so easy to shop animal-friendly products while staying on trend.
Here's exactly how to make sure you're picking up a vegan-friendly leather. Instead of being made from animal leather, it can be made from several different kinds of material like cork, barkcloth, glazed cotton, waxed cotton, paper, and, most commonly used, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyurethane. All these materials create the illusion of soft and luxe leather — usually at a fraction of the price. Check out our top picks.
BLANKNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket
$98
from Urban Outfitters
BLANKNYC As You Wish Floral Embroidered Moto Jacket
$168
from Urban Outfitters
Express Minus The Leather Bomber Jacket
$148
from Express
Boohoo Plus Leather Look Belted Jacket
$72
Faux Leather Moto Jacket
$32.90
from Forever 21
Peppin Vegan Leather Drapey Jacket
$87 $52.20
from shopbop.com
Steal Your Thunder Leatherette Jacket
$103
Bershka Faux Leather Biker Jacket
$72
0previous images
-20more images