24 Must-Have Velvet Pieces That Will Make You Feel Like a Star This Holiday Season
24 Must-Have Velvet Pieces That Will Make You Feel Like a Star This Holiday Season

This holiday season, stop wearing the same old outfit that you've had in your closet for years. Instead, spice up your look by investing in new velvet pieces that feel festive. These versatile picks can easily make any outfit appear more dressed up. So even if you're in the mood to rock your favorite jeans, you can simply add a chic pair of heels or a textured top to take it to the next level. We know you're busy during this time of the year, so we made it easy and did the shopping for you. We found it all, including dresses, shoes, and bags. Check out our favorites.

boohoo
Ivy Velvet Blazer
$36
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Blazers
shopbop.com Cocktail Dresses
CAMI NYC The Lara Velvet Dress
$209
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Cocktail Dresses
H&M
Velvet Shoulder Bag
$24.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Shoulder Bags
And Other Stories Camisoles
Velvet V-Neck Camisole
$55
from And Other Stories
Buy Now See more And Other Stories Camisoles
Gucci
Velvet pump with removable Sylvie bow
$695
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Pumps
Anthropologie
Thrive Wedding Guest Dress
$140
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Cocktail Dresses
Asos Petite Tops
Fashion Union Petite High Neck Body In Velvet
$35
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Petite Tops
And Other Stories Clutches
Velvet Clutch
$85
from And Other Stories
Buy Now See more And Other Stories Clutches
Old Navy
Velvet Demi D'Orsay Pumps for Women
$34.99
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Pumps
And Other Stories Dresses
Stripe Velvet Dress
$145
from And Other Stories
Buy Now See more And Other Stories Dresses
Selfridges Flats
Kg Kurt Geiger Kingly gem-embellished velvet ballet flats
$136
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Selfridges Flats
MANGO
Velvet coffer bag
$49.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Clutches
J Brand
Lucy Velvet Camisole in Silver Spoon
$198
from J Brand
Buy Now See more J Brand Camisoles
Prada
Small Velvet Flap Crossbody Bag
$1,500
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Prada Shoulder Bags
Fashion Union
Wrap Dress In Golden Velvet
$51
from Asos
Buy Now See more Fashion Union Cocktail Dresses
Raye
Bella Mule
$160
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Raye Shoes
Clare Vivier
Henri Small Leather-trimmed Velvet Bucket Bag - Blush
$280
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Clare Vivier Shoulder Bags
Nina
Barlow Handbags
$75
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Nina Wallets
Sam Edelman
Velvet Pom Pom Heels
$125
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more Sam Edelman Pumps
Lovers + Friends
Simone Dress
$138
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Lovers + Friends Dresses
Sarah Jessica Parker
Bliss Velvet 90mm Slingback Pump
$325
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Sarah Jessica Parker Pumps
Rebecca Minkoff
Monsoon Top
$128
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Tops
Urban Outfitters
Velvet Banded Collar Midi Dress
$69
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Dresses
Lovers + Friends
x REVOLVE Regina Dress
$218
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Lovers + Friends Dresses
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Holiday FashionHolidayVelvetFall FashionShopping
Shop More
Urban Outfitters Dresses SHOP MORE
Urban Outfitters
Cooperative Straight Neck Gingham Dress
from Urban Outfitters
$59
Kimchi & Blue
Kimchi Blue Deveraux Cutout Twist Maxi Dress
from Urban Outfitters
$98$49.99
Kimchi & Blue
Kimchi Blue Lilyanna Linen Button-Down Dress
from Urban Outfitters
$59
Urban Outfitters
Cooperative Emilia Linen Button-Down Midi Dress
from Urban Outfitters
$79
Kimchi & Blue
Kimchi Blue Vanessa Velvet Fit + Flare Romper
from Urban Outfitters
$69
Old Navy Pumps SHOP MORE
Old Navy
Sueded D'Orsay Pumps for Women
from Old Navy
$34.99$19.97
Old Navy
Faux-Snakeskin D'Orsay Pumps for Women
from Old Navy
$34.99
Old Navy
Faux-Leather Stiletto Pumps for Women
from Old Navy
$34.99$28
Old Navy
Faux-Patent D'Orsay Pumps for Women
from Old Navy
$39.99$28
Old Navy
Sueded Mid-Heel Pointy-Toe Pumps for Women
from Old Navy
$34.99
Anthropologie Cocktail Dresses SHOP MORE
Anthropologie
Meriden Wedding Guest Dress
from Anthropologie
$395
Yumi Kim
Garden Song Maxi Dress
from Anthropologie
$248
Anthropologie
Alessa Wedding Guest Dress
from Anthropologie
$220
Anthropologie
Alessa Wedding Guest Dress
from Anthropologie
$220
Anthropologie
Korovilas Namya Embellished Midi Dress
from Anthropologie
$528
Urban Outfitters Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
toasttostyle_
janicelombardi_
alixepractice
dombagnoche
Old Navy Pumps AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
brightonabudget
tweedandtoile
fashboulevard
emmeltwins
Anthropologie Cocktail Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
artfashionfun
macarenaferr
newtexacali
amylhendy
