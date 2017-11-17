24 Must-Have Velvet Pieces That Will Make You Feel Like a Star This Holiday Season

This holiday season, stop wearing the same old outfit that you've had in your closet for years. Instead, spice up your look by investing in new velvet pieces that feel festive. These versatile picks can easily make any outfit appear more dressed up. So even if you're in the mood to rock your favorite jeans, you can simply add a chic pair of heels or a textured top to take it to the next level. We know you're busy during this time of the year, so we made it easy and did the shopping for you. We found it all, including dresses, shoes, and bags. Check out our favorites.