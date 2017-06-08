 Skip Nav
Victoria Beckham Basically Left the House in Spring's Coolest Pajama Set

When you spot Victoria Beckham in a must-have street style look, it's likely from her line. She's been wearing her own designs since day one! While in NYC, the star casually strolled around in a loosely-fitted plaid top and trouser set, and the blue ensemble was from — you guessed it — her resort '18 collection.

The pastel color was appropriate for Spring and there was an element of comfort to the outfit, too. It was pretty much the cool-girl pajamas you wished you wore 24/7. Scroll on to see the printed monochrome look from head to toe, then shop similar plaid pieces.

Resort 2018Celebrity Street StyleGet The LookTopsCelebrity DesignersPantsResortCelebrity StyleShoppingVictoria Beckham
