Victoria Beckham's Travel Shoes Are the Type You'd Never Think to Wear to the Airport

Victoria Beckham was wearing your standard airport outfit when she arrived at JFK with her son Brooklyn. A thin black turtleneck, skinny jeans, visor top sunglasses, and a clutch made for a cozy-yet-sophisticated travel look. You could easily get off the plane and go to dinner in this combination, your clothes wouldn't wrinkle, and you'd still feel comfortable all the while. But once you take in her shoes, the designer's ensemble instantly becomes a fashion statement.

Victoria slipped into mint green leather booties with an '80s heel that managed to transform her whole look. This footwear, you see, was made to be seen. So just where was Victoria headed once she touched down? Hopefully somewhere great. Read on for another glimpse, then shop similar boots that will stand out a mile, even if everything else you're wearing is rather simple.