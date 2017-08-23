If Street Style Is Your Thing, Prepare to Freak Out Over Nike's Newest Designer Collaboration

From Swarovski Air Max 97s to A.L.C.'s reinvented Nike Cortez kicks, we can confidently say that there is no shortage of awesome Nike collaborations out there, but the brand's latest might be its most impressive yet. After months of rumors, Nike has officially confirmed its project with Off-White designer Virgil Abloh, and it's what street style dreams are made of.

The collaboration, called The Ten, consists of 10 classic Nike sneakers reworked with Virgil's classic Off-White distressed look that celebrities love so much. The Ten is broken up into two categories that are distinguished by design and release date. "Revealing" is the first group of sneakers — Air Jordan I, Nike Air Max 90, Nike Air Presto, Nike Air VaporMax, and Nike Blazer Mid — and were designed to look raw, open, and "accessible." These will be prereleased at NikeLab stores in New York City, London, Milan, and Paris throughout September.

The second group of kicks, titled "Ghosting," have been revamped with translucent materials. This includes the Converse Chuck Taylor, Nike Zoom Fly SP, Nike Air Force 1 Low, Nike React Hyperdunk 2017, and Nike Air Max 97. The full The Ten collection will be available in November in NikeLab stores and select stores worldwide.

"What we're talking about here is larger than sneakers, it's larger than design culture," Virgil said in a press release. "It's nothing short of state-of-the-art design. These 10 shoes have broken barriers in performance and style. To me, they are on the same level as a sculpture of David or the Mona Lisa. You can debate it all you want, but they mean something. And that's what's important."

Swooshes have been moved, color has been added, and materials have been swapped to create these iconic designs. Read on to see the 10 revolutionary Nike sneakers designed by Virgil, and get ready to shop this Fall.