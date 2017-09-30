40 Pieces You Need in Your Wardrobe by 40

Like a fine wine, our wardrobes only get better with time. So by the year there are 40 candles on the birthday cake, women have pretty much reached peak wardrobe. With the wisdom of knowing their bodies and the experience of seeing trends come and go, women over 40 have a honed sense of style that we all can aspire to. From sleek pencil skirts to tailored trenches, check out the pieces that have earned a place in your closet, as you count how many you already own.