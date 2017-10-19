 Skip Nav
10 Coats That Are Worth the Money

If you find yourself having an internal debate every time you buy a Winter coat, you're not alone. On one hand, it's always always easier to buy one that's gentle on your wallet, especially since there are so many budget-friendly outwear picks out there these days. The only downside, of course, is that it will probably only last a season or two. Alternatively, it can seem like a smart move to invest in something stellar that will see you through years of cold Winters. One of the reasons so many shoppers go for the first option, though, is because it can be hard to justify dropping a ton of money unless you're absolutely sure it's the right coat for you. Plus, with all the options and coat trends out there, how will you ever make a decision? To help you narrow it down, we've put together a list of options that 100 percent merit the cash. From ultraclassic choices to trendy outfit-makers, we're confident your perfect coat lies ahead.

MSGM Ruffled Crepe Coat
Frame Faux Fur Coat
Canada Goose Shelburne Fur-Trimmed Camouflage Down Parka
Burberry Sandringham Trench Coat
SAM Infinity Fur-Trimmed Down-Quilted Coat
Whistles Alicia Belted Coat
Acne Studios Velocite Shearling-Trimmed Leather Biker Jacket
Stella McCartney Harper Coat
Prada Quilted Shell Down Jacket
Saks Potts Febbe Sky Coat
