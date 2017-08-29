 Skip Nav
What Is Couture Leisure?

POPSUGAR / paid for by / PUMA

Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Paolo Testa

What Exactly Is Couture Leisure, and How Can You Nail the Look?

We've never met a leisure trend we didn't like. We've partnered with PUMA to help you rock the latest fierce fashion trend with the help of the new Velvet Rope collection.

First, athleisure took the fashion world by storm as tastemakers everywhere made traditional athleticwear street appropriate. Then, femleisure rose to the top, with style stars deftly juxtaposing ultrafeminine pieces with ultrasporty ones. This Fall, there's a new microtrend on the rise. Meet couture leisure.

Combining edgy runway styles with fierce performancewear, this trend is the ultimate marriage of form and function. And the great news is that you don't necessarily need to own couture or designer pieces in order to sport it. It's all about mixing and matching envelope-pushing styles with urban sportswear, like the new PUMA Velvet Rope sneakers, to create unexpected and statement-making ensembles. From pairing the sneakers with a striking lamé skirt to throwing them on with dramatic leather pants, keep reading for inspiration on how to make the distinct look your own.



Go for urban authority
Go for urban authority
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Paolo Testa

Head-to-toe monochrome becomes fearlessly edgy when you combine an unexpected color with a strong print. Match the dynamic Fierce Rope shoes in an olive hue with an equally dynamic camo-printed slip dress to take on the streets.

1 / 3
Go for extreme contrast
Go for extreme contrast
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Paolo Testa

For an unapologetic splash of color, top off an all-black look with bold neon. The pink Fierce Velvet Rope sneakers offer stark juxtaposition to a dark nipped puffer jacket and dark cropped leather pants. Plus, the jagged hemline of the pants are a striking difference from the smooth lines of the shoes.

2 / 3
Go for captivating drama
Go for captivating drama
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Paolo Testa

Take a sartorial risk and combine the technical designs of the Fierce Velvet Rope shoes and a sports bra with an ultrafeminine piece, like a pleated lamé midi skirt. Opting for a black and gold color palette will lend the look a luxe feel while remaining wearable for everyday.

3 / 3
Outfit IdeasStyle TipsFashion TrendsPuma
Related Stories
Best Lace-less Workout Shoes
Fitness Gear
These Real Girls Prove That Lace-Up Shoes Are For the Birds
by Rebecca Brown paid for by PUMA
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds