What Exactly Is Couture Leisure, and How Can You Nail the Look?

We've never met a leisure trend we didn't like. We've partnered with PUMA to help you rock the latest fierce fashion trend with the help of the new Velvet Rope collection .

First, athleisure took the fashion world by storm as tastemakers everywhere made traditional athleticwear street appropriate. Then, femleisure rose to the top, with style stars deftly juxtaposing ultrafeminine pieces with ultrasporty ones. This Fall, there's a new microtrend on the rise. Meet couture leisure.

Combining edgy runway styles with fierce performancewear, this trend is the ultimate marriage of form and function. And the great news is that you don't necessarily need to own couture or designer pieces in order to sport it. It's all about mixing and matching envelope-pushing styles with urban sportswear, like the new PUMA Velvet Rope sneakers, to create unexpected and statement-making ensembles. From pairing the sneakers with a striking lamé skirt to throwing them on with dramatic leather pants, keep reading for inspiration on how to make the distinct look your own.





