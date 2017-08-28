I Shop For a Living, and These Are the 11 Things I Can't Stop Thinking About

Considering that my job is to curate fashion roundups and hunt for deals, I can tell you there is never a time I'm not shopping. When I get off work, I browse through all the nearest department stores, and when I'm in an Uber or just lounging on my sofa, I'm also simultaneously scrolling and shopping on my phone. This dangerous act has me completely addicted to falling in love with different items that I can't get out of my head. I try to live by the rule of "if it's been on my mind for over a week, then I will actually consider buying it." Right now, even though I'm still sweating in the Summer heat, Fall is near enough that I'm already dreaming of faux fur and Chelsea boots. Check out my top picks that I'm getting seriously close to breaking open my wallet for.