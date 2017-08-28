 Skip Nav
I Shop For a Living, and These Are the 11 Things I Can't Stop Thinking About

Considering that my job is to curate fashion roundups and hunt for deals, I can tell you there is never a time I'm not shopping. When I get off work, I browse through all the nearest department stores, and when I'm in an Uber or just lounging on my sofa, I'm also simultaneously scrolling and shopping on my phone. This dangerous act has me completely addicted to falling in love with different items that I can't get out of my head. I try to live by the rule of "if it's been on my mind for over a week, then I will actually consider buying it." Right now, even though I'm still sweating in the Summer heat, Fall is near enough that I'm already dreaming of faux fur and Chelsea boots. Check out my top picks that I'm getting seriously close to breaking open my wallet for.

Soko Gio Hoops
$68
from thereformation.com
Buy Now
Nike Court Royale Sneakers
$60
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Topshop Shoulder Bags
Teddy faux fur shoulder bag
$55
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Shoulder Bags
by Terry
Women's Ombre Blackstar Color Fix Cream Eyeshadow
$44
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more by Terry Eye Shadow
Equipment
Essential Silk Shirt
$278
from EQUIPMENT
Buy Now See more Equipment Tops
Mother
Intarsia Long Boxy Jacket
$375
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Mother Jackets
West Elm Celine Bench
$399
from westelm.com
Buy Now
Balenciaga Triangle Leather Pochette
$635
from neimanmarcus.com
Buy Now
Azalea Clothes and Shoes
Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5
$6.80
from Azalea
Buy Now See more Azalea Clothes and Shoes
Acne Studios
Women's Jensen Leather Chelsea Boots
$560
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Acne Studios Boots
Voluspa
Maison Candle
$28 $22.40
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Voluspa Candles
