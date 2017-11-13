 Skip Nav
I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the 11 Fun Items I'm Excited to Buy This Week

It may only be November, but the holiday season is in full force; it puts me in a major buying mood. I'm always on the hunt for the coolest products out there as an assistant shopping editor. This season, I'm loving cozy sweaters, vibrant scarves, statement sneakers, and party dresses. But fashion isn't the only thing I look for — home decor, tech products, and gift sets are also top of mind.

If you have ever wondered what shopping editors add to their wish lists, now is the time to see for yourself. I curated a roundup of the hottest goodies out there. Prepare to be enticed enough to whip out your own credit card.

H&M
Chunky-knit Sweater
$39.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Sweaters
Anthropologie Stationery
Shannon Kirsten Best Year Yet 2018 Planner
$34
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Stationery
Free People Cocktail Dresses
Caroline Velvet Wrap Dress by Fame and Partners at Free People
$299
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Cocktail Dresses
Olivia Burton
3D Bee Botanical Stainless Steel Leather-Strap Watch
$205
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Olivia Burton Watches
Anthropologie Kitchen
Sugarfina Bento Box
$28
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Kitchen
Urban Outfitters
Hello Neon Sign
$69
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decor
Anthropologie Cropped Denim
Pilcro and the Letterpress Pilcro Mid-Rise Slim Straight Jeans
$158
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Cropped Denim
Madewell
Vans® Unisex SK8-Hi High-Top Sneakers in Glitter
$70
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Shoes
Kate Spade
Head phones
$150
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Tech Accessories
Zara Multicolored Soft Scarf
$30
from zara.com
Buy Now
MANGO
Tassels pendant earrings
$25.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Earrings
Gifts For WomenFashion GiftsHoliday FashionWinter FashionShopping
