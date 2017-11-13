What to Shop | Nov. 13-19, 2017
I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the 11 Fun Items I'm Excited to Buy This Week
It may only be November, but the holiday season is in full force; it puts me in a major buying mood. I'm always on the hunt for the coolest products out there as an assistant shopping editor. This season, I'm loving cozy sweaters, vibrant scarves, statement sneakers, and party dresses. But fashion isn't the only thing I look for — home decor, tech products, and gift sets are also top of mind.
If you have ever wondered what shopping editors add to their wish lists, now is the time to see for yourself. I curated a roundup of the hottest goodies out there. Prepare to be enticed enough to whip out your own credit card.
Shannon Kirsten Best Year Yet 2018 Planner
$34
Caroline Velvet Wrap Dress by Fame and Partners at Free People
$299
from Free People
3D Bee Botanical Stainless Steel Leather-Strap Watch
$205
from Lord & Taylor
Sugarfina Bento Box
$28
Pilcro and the Letterpress Pilcro Mid-Rise Slim Straight Jeans
$158
Vans® Unisex SK8-Hi High-Top Sneakers in Glitter
$70
from Madewell
