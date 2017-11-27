 Skip Nav
10 Chic Items That Are at the Top Of One Editor's Wish List This Season
10 Chic Items That Are at the Top Of One Editor's Wish List This Season

I can't remember a time when I didn't love to shop. Even as a child I spent every holiday season being my mom's personal shopper and picking out gifts for our entire family. Luckily I fell into the right profession, because my day consists of browsing the internet for the latest trends and curating fashion roundups. Along with the job comes the constant struggle of falling in love with products. To put this list to good use, I rounded up a list of my absolute favorites. From a plaid coat to a coffee table book, here's what I'm thinking about right now.

H&M Loose-Knit Sweater
Iphoria Nail Polish iPhone X Case
Clare V. Maison Metallic Jacquard Pouch
Alice + Olivia Angela Long Coat
CAUDALIE Beauty Elixir
Madewell Crushed Velvet Jumpsuit
Dress Scandinavian by Pernille Teisbaek
Nike Blazer Vintage Suede Sneakers
Voluspa Vermeil Memento Gift Set
Levi's Wedgie Icon Jeans
Alice + Olivia
Angela Long Coat
from shopbop.com
$660
CAUDALIE
Beauty Elixir
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$49
Madewell
Crushed Velvet Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
from Madewell
$158
Nike Blazer Vintage Suede Sneakers
from net-a-porter.com
$100
Levi's
Wedgie Icon Jeans
from shopbop.com
$158
H&M
Loose-knit Sweater
from H&M
$19.99
shopbop.com
Iphoria Nail Polish Golden Day iPhone X Case
from shopbop.com
$48
Clare Vivier
Maison Leather-trimmed Metallic Jacquard Pouch - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$255
Dress Scandinavian Book
from net-a-porter.com
$25
Voluspa
Vermeil Memento 8-Candle Gift Set
from Bloomingdale's
$75
Levi's
Wedgie Icon Jeans
from shopbop.com
$148
Levi's
Wedgie Icon Selvedge Jeans
from shopbop.com
$158
Levi's
Mile High Super Skinny Jeans
from shopbop.com
$98
Levi's
721 High Rise Distressed Skinny Jeans
from shopbop.com
$88
Levi's
501 Skinny Jeans
from shopbop.com
$98
Voluspa
'Vermeil - French Bourbon Vanille' Two-Wick Candle
from Nordstrom
$18
Voluspa
Japonica Nissho Soleil 3 Wick Candle in Decorative Tin
from Bloomingdale's
$18
Voluspa
Maison Travel Tin Candles
from Nordstrom
$32
Voluspa
Maison Blanc Two-Wick Tin Candle Trio
from Nordstrom
$25.90
Voluspa
'Maison Jardin' Votive Candle Set
from Nordstrom
$44
Clare Vivier
Supreme Haircalf Fold Over Clutch
from shopbop.com
$275
Clare Vivier
Genuine Calf Hair Leopard Print Foldover Clutch - Beige
from Nordstrom
$275
Clare Vivier
Oversize Clutch in Brown.
from REVOLVE
$375
Clare Vivier
Patchwork Flat Clutch in Navy.
from REVOLVE
$215
Clare Vivier
Ponyhair & Leather Fold-Over Clutch
from TheRealReal
$125
