Best Gifts For Women 2017
Our Editors Shop the Internet For a Living, and These Are the 57 Gifts on Their Wish Lists
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Our Editors Shop the Internet For a Living, and These Are the 57 Gifts on Their Wish Lists
After shopping the internet all year, you can rest assured our editors are well-equipped to curate the ultimate kind of gift guide. With an eye on trends, novelty finds, and last-forever treasures, these are the presents you — and any fashion-loving friend on your gift list — will flip for.
Think beautiful books, cozy sweat sets you can wear without the guilt, indulgent bath products, and even a couple of pretty things for your home. We've got you covered whether you're looking for inspiration for your own wish list or anxiously shopping for your hard-to-please loved ones. Step inside — Santa's got nothing on you.
Coconut Bath Soak
$18
from REVOLVE
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Glass and Metal Taper Candle Holder - Brass
$22.99
from Target
Iphoria Nail Polish Rainbow iPhone X Case
$48
Inspired Women Desk Signs
$28
from UncommonGoods
Laurel Sandal in Splash
$395
from Hampden Clothing
Quilted Leather Laptop Case - Black
$1,100
Dyson Inc. Women's Supersonic Hair Dryer - Fuschia
$400
Embroidered So Far So Good Pullover Sweater
$69.50
from Madewell
True Botanicals Dead Sea Bath Salts: Wellness
$48
from Goop
Gift Boutique Matcha Gift Set
$65
Scout Knit Sneaker Bootie
$295
from Loeffler Randall
Golden Heart Portable Charger
$34
Women's Crater Tassel Drop Earrings
$185
Googly Eyes Plush Throw Pillow
$39
from Urban Outfitters
Sugarfina Candy Trunk
$195
M'O Exclusive Simple Tote
$525
Éte Lucky Eye Yellow Silver Bracelet
$153
from LUISAVIAROMA
Vitamin E Body Treatment Scrub/3.5 oz.
$35
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Eleonora Poet Sleeve Flare Dress
$695
from alice + olivia
CONTEMPORARY Riley Hybrid Smartwatch
$175
from Marc Jacobs
Cashmere Sweatpants
$255
from STYLEBOP.com
Velvet Platform Sandals - Burgundy
$850
Grosgrain Mini Volume Clutch
$445
Elizabeth and James Mckinley Oval-frame Acetate Sunglasses
$185
Daisy Intense Eau de Parfum
$90
from Bloomingdale's
St. Frank Mali Indigo Mini Framed Print
$195
Reike Nen Leather Square Toe Mule
$340
Women's Bonsai Bucket Bag
$390
Chateau parka in Italian stadium-cloth wool
$365
from J.Crew
Mini Jackie Beaded Drop Earrings
$158
Banner Tear Away Track Pants
$178
GRAY MALIN Sea Candle
$49
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Knotted Velvet Scrunchie
$8
from Free People
0previous images
26more images