Our Editors Shop the Internet For a Living, and These Are the 57 Gifts on Their Wish Lists

After shopping the internet all year, you can rest assured our editors are well-equipped to curate the ultimate kind of gift guide. With an eye on trends, novelty finds, and last-forever treasures, these are the presents you — and any fashion-loving friend on your gift list — will flip for.

Think beautiful books, cozy sweat sets you can wear without the guilt, indulgent bath products, and even a couple of pretty things for your home. We've got you covered whether you're looking for inspiration for your own wish list or anxiously shopping for your hard-to-please loved ones. Step inside — Santa's got nothing on you.

Madewell
Abstract Link Hoop Earrings
$34
from Madewell
Reebok
Freestyle Hi FBT Sneaker
$90
from Urban Outfitters
Herbivore Botanicals
Coconut Bath Soak
$18
from REVOLVE
Target Home & Living
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Glass and Metal Taper Candle Holder - Brass
$22.99
from Target
Kate Spade
Head phones
$150
from Kate Spade
shopbop.com Tech Accessories
Iphoria Nail Polish Rainbow iPhone X Case
$48
from shopbop.com
UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Inspired Women Desk Signs
$28
from UncommonGoods
Loeffler Randall
Laurel Sandal in Splash
$395
from Hampden Clothing
Gucci
Quilted Leather Laptop Case - Black
$1,100
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Barneys New York Blow Dryers & Irons
Dyson Inc. Women's Supersonic Hair Dryer - Fuschia
$400
from Barneys New York
Topshop
Women's Button Slash Knit Sweater
$65
from Nordstrom
Madewell
Embroidered So Far So Good Pullover Sweater
$69.50
from Madewell
this metallic pink foil one
$99
from urbanoutfitters.com
Cuyana
Oversized Carryall Tote
$265
from Cuyana
Emu
Mayberry Slippers
$58
from Anthropologie
MCM
Trifold Wallet
$295
from shopbop.com
Goop Body Cleansers
True Botanicals Dead Sea Bath Salts: Wellness
$48
from Goop
shopbop.com Home & Living
Gift Boutique Matcha Gift Set
$65
from shopbop.com
Loeffler Randall
Scout Knit Sneaker Bootie
$295
from Loeffler Randall
Anthropologie
Golden Heart Portable Charger
$34
from Anthropologie
Miansai
Screw Cuff
$200
from shopbop.com
Lizzie Fortunato
Women's Crater Tassel Drop Earrings
$185
from Nordstrom
Pendleton
Eco-Wise Washable Wool Plaid Throw
$119
from Dillard's
J.Crew
Yuna Faux Fur Coat - Blue
$250
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Urban Outfitters
Googly Eyes Plush Throw Pillow
$39
from Urban Outfitters
Alo
Women's 'Haze' Funnel Neck Sweatshirt
$88
from Nordstrom
shopbop.com Home & Living
Sugarfina Candy Trunk
$195
from shopbop.com
Asos
LOUNGE Raw Edge Hoodie
$32
from Asos
Asos
LOUNGE Jogger
$32
from Asos
clutch
$69
from stelladot.com
Clare Vivier
M'O Exclusive Simple Tote
$525
from MODA OPERANDI
Missguided
Red Beret
$14
from Missguided
LUISAVIAROMA Bracelets
Éte Lucky Eye Yellow Silver Bracelet
$153
from LUISAVIAROMA
Jo Malone
Vitamin E Body Treatment Scrub/3.5 oz.
$35
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Alice + Olivia
Eleonora Poet Sleeve Flare Dress
$695
from alice + olivia
Marc Jacobs Watches
CONTEMPORARY Riley Hybrid Smartwatch
$175
from Marc Jacobs
Juicy Couture
Cashmere Sweatpants
$255
from STYLEBOP.com
Anthropologie
Alisal Rancher
$78
from Anthropologie
Prada
Velvet Platform Sandals - Burgundy
$850
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Mansur Gavriel
Grosgrain Mini Volume Clutch
$445
from MODA OPERANDI
Isabel Marant
White Visby Socks
$55
from SSENSE
Elizabeth and James
Elizabeth and James Mckinley Oval-frame Acetate Sunglasses
$185
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Marc Jacobs
Daisy Intense Eau de Parfum
$90
from Bloomingdale's
Barneys New York Frames
St. Frank Mali Indigo Mini Framed Print
$195
from Barneys New York
MODA OPERANDI Mules & Clogs
Reike Nen Leather Square Toe Mule
$340
from MODA OPERANDI
Simon Miller
Women's Bonsai Bucket Bag
$390
from Barneys New York
J.Crew
Chateau parka in Italian stadium-cloth wool
$365
from J.Crew
H&M
Sweater with AppliquÃ©s
$69
from H&M
this brass mobile
$30
from cb2.com
Mignonne Gavigan
Mini Jackie Beaded Drop Earrings
$158
from Anthropologie
Tory Sport
Banner Tear Away Track Pants
$178
from shopbop.com
The Arrivals
Moya III jacket
$1,195
from Farfetch
Rag & Bone
Heart Arrow Tee
$95
from shopbop.com
Saks Fifth Avenue Candles
GRAY MALIN Sea Candle
$49
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Vince
Plaid Faux-Wrap Skirt
$325
from Bloomingdale's
Westward Leaning Double Bridge Sunglasses
$225
from westwardleaning.com
Free People
Knotted Velvet Scrunchie
$8
from Free People
Milly
Italian Metallic Fringe Sweater
$395
from shopbop.com
