 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
I Made a Career Out of Shopping, and These Are the 13 Items I'm Excited to Buy This Week

I am one lucky girl . . . because my entire job consists of shopping for the hottest products on the web. While I'm constantly hunting down the buzziest must haves that POPSUGAR readers should know about, I find quite a few things for myself along the way. We are currently in the thick of Fall, so I'm loving cool boots, cozy sweaters, and statement dresses. I also have the holidays on my mind, so sparkly eyeliner and gift-worthy home accents are on my wish list as well. If you have ever been curious about what shopping editors are regularly yearning for, now is the time to see for yourself. Take a look at these enticing items, and treat yourself to a few goodies.

Related
Fashion Girls — These 15 Cool Sweatshirts Are So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them
Eclipse 2-in-1 Glitter Release Eyeliner in Alien Bae
$20
Buy Now
Girl Power Necklace
$58
Buy Now
& Other Stories Pleated Velvet Dress
Kenneth Cole New York Randii Booties
Eclipse 2-in-1 Glitter Release Eyeliner in Alien Bae
H&M Knit Sweater
Kate Spade Stick to It iPhone 7 Case
Rebecca Minkoff Small Love Metallic Leather Crossbody Bag
Gucci Unskilled Worker Wool Sweater
Anthropologie Rose-Gold Vanity Tray
Scotch & Soda Colorblocked Tailored Pant
Jakke Cropped Faux Fur Paneled Coat
Calhoun & Co. "Good at Naps" Throw
BaubleBar Girl Power Everyday Fine Necklace
Helen Moore Frenchie Pom Beret
Start Slideshow
Holiday FashionFallFall FashionShopping
Shop More
Urban Outfitters Throws SHOP MORE
Urban Outfitters
Plum & Bow Faux Fur Throw Blanket
from Urban Outfitters
$79
Urban Outfitters
Calhoun & Co. Good At Naps Throw
from Urban Outfitters
$108
Urban Outfitters
Coin Saddle Blanket
from Urban Outfitters
$229$189
Urban Outfitters
Marisa Tipped Faux Fur Throw Blanket
from Urban Outfitters
$129
Urban Outfitters
Faux Fur Throw Blanket
from Urban Outfitters
$89$54.99
Anthropologie Bath Accessories SHOP MORE
Anthropologie
Arc & Timber Pipework Toilet Paper Holder
from Anthropologie
$49.95
Anthropologie
Vestige Lipstick Holder
from Anthropologie
$28
Anthropologie
Dorotea Ceramics Windswell Vanity Collection
from Anthropologie
$18
Anthropologie
Marble Vanity Organizer
from Anthropologie
$34
Anthropologie
Palm Leaf Dish
from Anthropologie
$20
Gucci Sweaters SHOP MORE
Gucci
Reversible Wool Jacquard-knit And Printed Silk-twill Cardigan - Green
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$2,980
Gucci
Metallic Jacquard-knit Sweater - Blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,350
Gucci
Oversize Sequin-Detail Logo Sweatshirt
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$1,200
Gucci
Metallic-trimmed Merino Wool Cardigan - Navy
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$950
Gucci
Striped Wool Cardigan - Ivory
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$950
Kate Spade Tech Accessories AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday
20 Must-Have Gifts From Kate Spade So Cute, You'll Want to Keep Them For Yourself
by Krista Jones
Shopping
The 25 Best iPhone Cases For Summer Are Here! Check Out These Adorable Options
by Macy Cate Williams
Shopping
Why Am I Seeing Banana Print Everywhere? Let's Investigate Summer's Big Yellow Trend
by Macy Cate Williams
Mother's Day
25 Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Use
by Nicole Yi
Rebecca Minkoff Shoulder Bags AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gifts For Women
31 Last Minute Valentine's Day Gifts That Women Actually Want
by Macy Cate Williams
Celebrity Friendships
Taylor Swift Steps Out in Short Shorts Before Her Big Met Gala Gig
by Brittney Stephens
We Spy Style
We Spy: Don't Be a Fashion Victim! Avoid These BAD Fall Trends
by Allison McNamara
Kid Shopping
6 Designer Camera Cases to Inspire Moms to Put Down the iPhone
by Katharine Stahl
Anthropologie Bath Accessories AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Women
101 Gifts Your Best Friend Will Obsess Over
by Macy Cate Williams
Women
11 Cool Birthday Gifts For Women in Their 20s
by Macy Cate Williams
Bathrooms
Genius Organization Items For Those Small Bathrooms — All Under $100
by Rebecca Brown
Organization
13 Cool Organizers So You Can Display Your Makeup Like a Beauty Boss
by Macy Cate Williams
Urban Outfitters Throws AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Sleep
35 Gift Ideas For Girls Who Love Their Sleep
by Tara Block
Decor Shopping
Make Your Home Feel Cozy With These 10 Instagrammable Items From Urban Outfitters
by Macy Cate Williams
Living Rooms
47 Ways You Can Turn Your Home Into a Cozy Oasis This Fall
by Krista Jones
Affordable Decor
These 10 Home Accessories Will Make You Forget You Have an Ugly Couch
by Krista Jones
Urban Outfitters Throws AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
tezzamb
honestlykate
trendychickadee
paytonsartain
Anthropologie Bath Accessories AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
onclosetnine
shirabessinteriors
bonjourblissblog
_thesoapco
Gucci Sweaters AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
laviedupapillon
alexandralapp_
emilyijackson
helen_berkun
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds