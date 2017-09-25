If You Shop at Zara, You'll Love This Affordable Brand You've (Likely) Never Heard Of

For stylish women who love to shop at affordable retailers with forward-thinking, European influences, we have found the ultimate store: & Other Stories. Not only does it offer cool, cutting-edge designs, but most of it sells for under $200. The collections come from three design ateliers in Paris, Stockholm, and Los Angeles, so you can expect the best. This Fall, the brand has taken its apparel to the next level. If you don't know where to start, we rounded up our favorite pieces from the store for you to shop. Take a look.



We Found 64 Fall Essentials Every Fashion Girl Will Lust After Related