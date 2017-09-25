 Skip Nav
If You Shop at Zara, You'll Love This Affordable Brand You've (Likely) Never Heard Of

For stylish women who love to shop at affordable retailers with forward-thinking, European influences, we have found the ultimate store: & Other Stories. Not only does it offer cool, cutting-edge designs, but most of it sells for under $200. The collections come from three design ateliers in Paris, Stockholm, and Los Angeles, so you can expect the best. This Fall, the brand has taken its apparel to the next level. If you don't know where to start, we rounded up our favorite pieces from the store for you to shop. Take a look.

& Other Stories Rosebud Print Dress
& Other Stories Leopard Sweater
& Other Stories Blazer Dress
& Other Stories Frill Merino Wool Sweater
& Other Stories Denim Dress
& Other Stories Crushed Velvet Blouse
& Other Stories Rosebud Dress
& Other Stories Frill Zip Blouse
& Other Stories Thick Chain Earrings
& Other Stories Wrinky Velvet Dress
& Other Stories Turtleneck Dress
& Other Stories Climbing Flower Velvet Trousers
& Other Stories Contrast Neck Striped Tee
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds