I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Essentials I'm Excited to Buy This Week

With fashion month happening in full force, I'm in a serious buying mood. I'm always on the prowl for the coolest products out there as an assistant shopping editor. As I'm sure you can guess, I find plenty of things I want to buy for myself throughout the work days. I'm beyond excited to get into the Fall spirit with statement dresses, new beauty releases, and playful accessories. If you have ever wondered what shopping editors add to the top of their wish lists, now is the time to see for yourself. I curated a roundup of the hottest goodies out there — prepare for temptation to take over.

Rebecca Minkoff Darcy Dress
Everlane High-Rise Skinny Jeans
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Prada Feather-trimmed Satin Sandals
Anthropologie Monogram Pillow
ASOS Chunky Twist-Back Sweater
Urban Outfitters Chenille Sweater Throw Blanket
Unreal Fur Liquid Fudge Jacket
Clare Vivier Georgia Midi Sac Striped Leather Camera Bag
Forever 21 Faux Fur Pom Pom Beret
Rebecca Minkoff
Darcy Dress
from Rebecca Minkoff
$198
Everlane High-Rise Skinny Jeans
from everlane.com
$68
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
from sephora.com
$18
Prada
Feather-trimmed Satin Sandals - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$990
Anthropologie
Monogram Pillow
from Anthropologie
$32
Asos
Chunky Sweater Twist Back
from Asos
$48
Urban Outfitters
Chenille Sweater Throw Blanket
from Urban Outfitters
$79
shoptiques.com
UNREAL FUR Liquid Fudge Jacket
from shoptiques.com
$288
Clare Vivier
Georgia Midi Sac Striped Leather Camera Bag - Tan
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$390
Forever 21
Faux Fur Pom Pom Beret
from Forever 21
$15.90
