What to Shop | Sept. 5, 2017
Here's What Our Editor Is Spending It All on This Week
If you're anything like me, you spent a good portion of your Labor Day weekend (read: most of it) online, both looking for deals and perusing the digital shelves in search of the next great piece to add to your wardrobe. My usual taste leans toward more androgynous wear — chelsea boots, cropped trousers — but this week my eyes certainly wandered in the direction of feminine pieces. From sheer dresses to ruffled minis, here's what I have my eye on this week.
