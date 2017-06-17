 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
These Stylish Patriotic Outfits Will Make You Rethink Cutoffs on July 4
Swimwear
Don't Even Attempt a Beach Weekend Without Soaking Up These Retro Swimsuit Photos
Millennial Pink
Channel Your Inner Elle Woods in These 19 Millennial Pink Dresses
Spring Fashion
Your Festival Season Starts and Ends With These Essentials
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 48  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
These Stylish Patriotic Outfits Will Make You Rethink Cutoffs on July 4

Instead of reaching for that American flag bikini, our editors are looking to some inspired street style to put together something festive but not cheesy. Scroll to soak up the inspiration just in time for your Fourth of July BBQ, beach day, or rooftop party. Then, keep on reading for even more on-theme outfits and shop pieces to help you get the look.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Summer FashionStyle TipsStyle How ToFourth Of JulySummerStreet Style
Join The Conversation
Grace-Hitchcock Grace-Hitchcock 4 years
Love the Obey tank! Classic USA summer style!
Summer
by Marina Liao
Iconic American Desserts
Summer
Taste the States: 50 Iconic American Desserts
by Erin Cullum
Graphic One-Piece Swimsuits
Swimwear
by Macy Cate Williams
America's Test Kitchen Burger Recipe
Grilling
You'll Never Buy Ground Beef Again Once You Learn This Hack
by Anna Monette Roberts
US State Foods
Summer
Taste the States: 50 Iconic American Foods
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds