15 Outfits to Wear When You're Ready to Party It Up in Miami
Kate Middleton
I Re-Created 4 of Kate Middleton's Looks — and, Yes, I Felt Like Royalty
Street Style
A Definitive List of 2017's Biggest Accessory Trends
Summer
Tory Burch Is Bringing Back the Easiest Summer Outfit
15 Outfits to Wear When You're Ready to Party It Up in Miami

The lure of Miami's beaches and nightlife tends to make even the best travelers overpack. We get it, you want to bring all the swimsuits, denim shorts, cute dresses, and more bikinis . . . but you don't really need five different outfits for every day you are there. The strategy then is to plan your outfits beforehand. And hopefully, you'll be able to fit everything into a carry-on. To do this, we drew inspiration from our favorite bloggers who always look ready to fly out at a moment's notice. They've got that Miami dress code down, and now, so will you.

