Halima Aden Made History as the First Woman in a Hijab to Grace the Cover of Allure

Last year, Halima Aden's name started trending because she wore a burkini (a modest swimsuit) in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant. Fast-forward to 2017 and Halima, a first-generation Somali-American, not only signed with IMG Models — the same agency that represents Gigi and Bella Hadid — but also landed a photo shoot for CR Fashion Book, run by renowned stylist Carine Roitfeld, made her runway debut in Kanye West's Yeezy Season 5 show, and landed her first Vogue feature.

"I want girls like that to be able to flip through a magazine and see someone who looks like them," she said. "I'm signed to one of the top agencies in the world. They already have models who are willing to bare all, but there is only one right now who is wearing the hijab."

If her fashion resume wasn't impressive enough, Halima was announced as Allure's July cover girl, gracing the beauty issue in a hijab. She's the first woman to do so for an American fashion or beauty magazine. Keep your eyes on this gal, because this future top model is just getting started.

