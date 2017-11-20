 Skip Nav
The AMAs Red Carpet Set the Tone For Award Season
Sabrina Carpenter's Thigh-High Boots Were Made to Dominate the Red Carpet
Who Won the American Music Awards Red Carpet?
Yara Shahidi Pulled a Cher Horowitz on the AMAs Red Carpet

While everyone else rocked sexy minis and sequined gowns, Yara Shahidi pulled up to the American Music Awards in shorts, a collared shirt, trench coat, and a pair of gray knee-high socks to tie the whole preppy-gone-glam Prada look together. Yara may just be one of the most stylish women on the planet, so if there's anyone who could make us want to pull a Cher Horowitz and rock our knee socks again, it's definitely this style star. But there's more to the outfit than meets the eye. Yara's jacket includes a message you can only view from the back — fortunately, she posted that angle to Instagram.

Read on to see the look in full — because it certainly deserves your full attention.

Yara ShahidiAward SeasonRed CarpetCelebrity StylePrada
