Melania Trump’s Outfits From the 2000s Will Blow Your Mind and Stick With You For Days

Before Melania Knauss married Donald Trump in 2005, she was just a fashion model from Slovenia. She got invited to many a Met Gala, Sex and the City red carpet premieres, and runway shows. To put it simply, her eye-catching outfits made just as much noise — whether you consider it positive or not — as they do now.

But Melania's style has certainly shifted from ultraglam to more sophisticated, and that much is clear from browsing through photos of her appearances in the early aughts. While she still wore plenty of Christian Louboutin pumps, it's safe to say her shoes from the 2000s were embellished with an extra sweeping of glitter. Read on to get a good look, and track her wardrobe back to its earliest iteration.

Melania looked elegant, but definitely popped in this mint gown at the 2015 White House Correspondents' Dinner.
In May 2012, Melania attended the Schiaparelli and Prada themed Met Gala in a Marc Bouwer Couture minidress with spiked shoulders and Christian Louboutin glitter heels.
Melania attended the 83rd Annual Academy awards with Donald in 2011, choosing a sparkly strapless gown by Dolce & Gabbana.
Melania attended the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty Met Gala in 2011 wearing a gold Reem Acra dress.
Melania and Donald sat front row at the Michael Kors Spring 2011 fashion show. Melania wore a pink bandage-style dress.
Melania's green gathered minidress came in an eye-catching kelly shade at the New York premiere of Sex and the City 2 in 2010.
Melania's satin Christian Siriano dress came in a deep navy shade for the American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity Met Gala in 2010.
Melania affixed a Dolce & Gabbana belt to her fitted off-the-shoulder gown from the Italian fashion house at The Model as Muse Met Gala in 2009.
Melania's tunic-style dress was coordinated with black and white striped zebra pumps and a long necklace for the New York premiere of Sex and the City in 2008.
Melania's hot pink Vera Wang gown was complete with ruffles and a bow and was definitely a sight to be seen at the 2008 Met Gala.
Melania stole the show at the 2007 Met Gala in her Roberto Cavalli flapper-inspired dress. She wore open-toed Manolo Blahnik heels — also metallic.
Melania attended the 2007 Golden Globes in this sky blue, floor-sweeping number.
Melania styled this ornate-looking black gown with a row of bangles on her arm in 2006 at an event at Sotheby's in New York.
Melania completed this beaded slit dress with metallic sandals for a NYC gala in 2005.
Melania's mermaid-style gown for the 2005 Met Gala, which honored Chanel, fit the bill. Her black and white tulle-finished dress was by Alexander McQueen, but she accessorized with a Chanel brooch and purse at the event.
Melania's halter-style, knee-length dress was complete with a gold brooch when she stepped out in Miami in 2005.
Melania wore this feather embellished gown to Elton John's 13th annual AIDS Foundation Oscar party in 2005.
Melania took a page from The O.C.'s Julie Cooper in 2004 when she attended the Marc Jacobs fashion show in New York in acid-wash jeans and a floufy pink top.
Melania wore a lacy, white bustier-style dress with a thigh-high slit to the 2004 Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Melania tended to pair tight-fitting minidresses with voluminous, textured coats, just as she did here for Usher's 26th birthday party in 2004.
Melania's gilded black dress was superslinky at the 2004 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York.
Melania wore a low-cut white dress with diamond jewelry and a feathered purse to the 2004 Emmy Awards.
Melania owned plenty of halter-style tops, typically pairing them with pants and heels. She wore an all-black take on the look at the Cartier Mansion in New York in 2003.
Melania chose a bustier-style feathered midi dress for the 2003 Angel Ball.
Melania's sparkling, fringed orange dress stood out with metallic sandals at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.
Melania attended the Betsey Johnson Spring 2004 show when Fashion Week still took place at Bryant Park in New York in 2003.
Melania wore a jacquard coat with furry trim to the 2003 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City.
Melania's lavish furry coat stood out at the Asprey flagship store opening in 2003.
Melania's boudoir look was complete with a pink ruffled trim and matching shoes at the 2003 American Ballet opening at Lincoln Center in New York.
Melania wore a satin pleated asymmetrical dress to the 2002 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards.
In 2002, Melania wore this lavish, long white coat over a cleavage-baring black dress to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York.
