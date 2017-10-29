Melania Trump’s Outfits From the 2000s Will Blow Your Mind and Stick With You For Days

Before Melania Knauss married Donald Trump in 2005, she was just a fashion model from Slovenia. She got invited to many a Met Gala, Sex and the City red carpet premieres, and runway shows. To put it simply, her eye-catching outfits made just as much noise — whether you consider it positive or not — as they do now.

But Melania's style has certainly shifted from ultraglam to more sophisticated, and that much is clear from browsing through photos of her appearances in the early aughts. While she still wore plenty of Christian Louboutin pumps, it's safe to say her shoes from the 2000s were embellished with an extra sweeping of glitter. Read on to get a good look, and track her wardrobe back to its earliest iteration.