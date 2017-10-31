 Skip Nav
30+ Stocking Stuffers Your Fitness-Loving Friend Will Go Bananas For

As fun as it is to wrap up a big, pretty box full of leggings or sneakers, sometimes the old adage is true when it comes to holiday gifts: good things come in small packages. Behold the best stocking stuffers for the woman in your life who loves to work out, whether she's a runner, a yogi, or a CrossFit junkie. From socks to dry shampoo to compact water bottles, these products will help her achieve all her fitness goals (and they won't break your wallet).

Tennis Shoe Necklace
$18
Buy Now
Fitbit Flyer Headphones
$130
Buy Now
Fitlosophy "Goal Getter" Journal
$17
Buy Now
E.L.F. Cosmetics Active Post-Workout Cool Down Mist
$8
Buy Now
Liquid IV Hydration Multiplier
$25
Buy Now
Nuzest Product Sampler
$15
Buy Now
Body Glide For Her Anti Chafe Moisturizing Balm
$7
Buy Now
A Runner's Morning Coffee Mug
$19
Buy Now
K-Deer Namastay in My Leggings All Day Tank
$25
Buy Now
Elate Clean Cosmetics Fresh Tint Foundation
$28
Buy Now
Mountain Designs Unisex Road Runner II Active Coolmax Socks
$21
Buy Now
Tune Up Fitness Therapy Ball PLUS Pair in Tote
$15
Buy Now
C9 Neoprene Hand Weight
$4
Buy Now
Goodwipes Body Wipes
$10
Buy Now
Fitlosophy "Goal Getter" Journal
from
$17
Elate Clean Cosmetics Fresh Tint Foundation
from
$28
Shop More
