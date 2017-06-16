13 of Our Favorite Protein-Packed Packaged Snacks

Life is hard when you don't have time to make your favorite protein shake after a workout, right? But seriously, if you're on the go after a workout, or just need to replenish with some protein, there are tons of nutritious packaged snacks available that pack a serious punch. You could stash some of these in your gym bag, piece together a lunch on your break from work, or treat yo'self to a high-protein snack. Here are some of the favorite finds from the POPSUGAR Fitness team.