I'm 5'1", and These Are the Only Leggings That Don't Remind Me of That Fact

Everywhere I go, it's a guarantee that I'll be the shortest person in the room. While jeans shopping may be fun for some women, it is nothing short of a (sometimes teary) disaster for me, because nearly every single pair I try on has about six inches of extra fabric bunching up around my ankles. It's not a look anybody would voluntarily opt in for if they're trying to look presentable.

I've always had similar problems when it comes to workout pants as well. I love athleisure of all kind, but I often face a pretty big bout of disappointment when I shop for leggings I can exercise in. The biggest problem is that they're way too long, but another issue is that the waistband is so big that it reaches far above my belly button, almost all the way up to my boobs. Again, not a look anybody would voluntarily opt in for.

Before you throw the cliché "Good things come in small packages" at me (which is just not true, because whoever said a small ice cream cone was better than a large one?!), know that I've come to terms with my fate. So in the name of research, I tried on just about every pair of leggings out there, and these are the best ones for women who are vertically challenged. I feel your pain.