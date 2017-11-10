 Skip Nav
I'm 5'1", and These Are the Only Leggings That Don't Remind Me of That Fact

Everywhere I go, it's a guarantee that I'll be the shortest person in the room. While jeans shopping may be fun for some women, it is nothing short of a (sometimes teary) disaster for me, because nearly every single pair I try on has about six inches of extra fabric bunching up around my ankles. It's not a look anybody would voluntarily opt in for if they're trying to look presentable.

I've always had similar problems when it comes to workout pants as well. I love athleisure of all kind, but I often face a pretty big bout of disappointment when I shop for leggings I can exercise in. The biggest problem is that they're way too long, but another issue is that the waistband is so big that it reaches far above my belly button, almost all the way up to my boobs. Again, not a look anybody would voluntarily opt in for.

Before you throw the cliché "Good things come in small packages" at me (which is just not true, because whoever said a small ice cream cone was better than a large one?!), know that I've come to terms with my fate. So in the name of research, I tried on just about every pair of leggings out there, and these are the best ones for women who are vertically challenged. I feel your pain.

Girlfriend Collective Dusty Rose Girlfriend High-Rise 3/4 Legging
K-Deer Kristin Sneaker Length
Gymshark Flex Cropped Leggings
Ivy Park High-Rise Ankle Leggings
Outdoor Voices 3/4 Warmup Legging in Ash
Chill by Will Blaze
Alala Captain Ankle Leggings
Imbodhi Bodysuit
Koral Frame High-Rise Cropped Leggings
Onzie Women's Ritz Crop Leggings
gorgeous Dusty Rose Leggings
from girlfriend.com
$58
Carbon38
K-DEER Kristin Sneaker Length
from Carbon38
$98
cropped pair
from gymshark.com
$36
Ivy Park
y" high-rise ankle leggings
from Topshop
$65
Outdoor Voices
3/4 Warmup Legging in Ash, X-Small
from Goop
$80
Carbon38
CHILL BY WILL Blaze
from Carbon38
$95
shopbop.com
ALALA Captain Ankle Leggings
from shopbop.com
$110
bodysuit from Imbodhi
from imbodhi.co
$100
Koral
Frame High-Rise Cropped Leggings
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$139
Onzie
Women's Ritz Crop Leggings
from Nordstrom
$69
