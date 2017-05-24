 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Strappy Sports Bras So Cute You'll Want to Show Them Off

Best Strappy Sports Bras

Strappy Sports Bras So Cute You'll Want to Show Them Off

There comes a time in every athlete's week where they've had enough of those HIIT classes that require high-intensity sports bras and are ready to wind down with the relaxing, restorative, and sometimes even meditative-type programs that are the yin to the yang. And those sessions, of course, usually don't require such heavy-duty gear. If you're in search of low-impact strappy sports bra, we found the cutest ones to wear this Summer.

Shop Brands
Alo Yoga · Koral · Trina Turk · Michi · Free People · Mara Hoffman · Missguided · Betsey Johnson · Cushnie et Ochs · Zella
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio
Product Credit: Mara Hoffman bra and leggings
Alo Yoga Spotlight Yoga Performance Sports Bra
Alo Yoga Spotlight Yoga Performance Sports Bra

This Alo Yoga Spotlight Yoga Performance Sports Bra ($56) has a nice metallic finish.

Alo Yoga
Spotlight Yoga Performance Sports Bra
$56
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Alo Yoga Sport Bras & Underwear
CALIA Women's Inner Power Strappy Halter Seamless Heather Sports Bra​
CALIA Women's Inner Power Strappy Halter Seamless Heather Sports Bra​

The CALIA Women's Inner Power Strappy Halter Seamless Heather Sports Bra ($40) has tons of interlocking straps on the back, making it superinteresting and unique.

CALIA Women's Inner Power Strappy Halter Seamless Heather Sports Bra
$40
from caliastudio.com
Buy Now
Koral Balance Bra
Koral Balance Bra

Want a mix of a regular-fitting sports bra with some high-fashion touches? Check out the Koral Balance Bra ($155).

Koral
Balance Bra
$155
from Bandier
Buy Now See more Koral Bras
Outdoor Voices Tri-Tone Slashback Crop
Outdoor Voices Tri-Tone Slashback Crop

This Outdoor Voices Tri-Tone Slashback Crop ($60) has colorblock panels and a thick cutout in the back.

Outdoor Voices Tri-Tone Slashback Crop
$60
from outdoorvoices.com
Buy Now
Trina Turk Zigzag Straps Sports Bra
Trina Turk Zigzag Straps Sports Bra

There's a spiderweb-like effect happening at the top of this Trina Turk Zigzag Straps Sports Bra ($38, originally $76), plus a small keyhole detail at the bottom.

Trina Turk
Zigzag Straps Sports Bra
$76 $37.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Trina Turk Sport Bras & Underwear
Michi Dusk Bra
Michi Dusk Bra

This Michi Dusk Bra ($115) has a halter neckline and crisscross straps at the bottom.

Michi
Dusk Bra
$115
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Michi Sport Bras & Underwear
Free People Fly Girl Layered Sports Bra
Free People Fly Girl Layered Sports Bra

Create a bit of mystery when you wear this Free People Fly Girl Layered Sports Bra ($17), which gives the illusion of wearing two sports bras.

Free People
Fly Girl Layered Sports Bra
$58 $17.40
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Free People Sport Bras & Underwear
Mara Hoffman Peacefield Strap Bra
Mara Hoffman Peacefield Strap Bra

Mix that eye-popping print the designer is known for with unique strap details when you wear this Mara Hoffman Peacefield Strap Bra ($41).

Mara Hoffman
Peacefield Strap Bra
$117 $40.99
from 6pm.com
Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman Bras
Missguided Active Black Strap Detail Sports Bra
Missguided Active Black Strap Detail Sports Bra

This Missguided Active Black Strap Detail Sports Bra ($14) has strappy details along the top of the bra.

Missguided
Active Black Strap Detail Sports Bra
$21.60 $14.40
from Missguided
Buy Now See more Missguided Sport Bras & Underwear
Betsey Johnson Triple Strap Sports Bra
Betsey Johnson Triple Strap Sports Bra

A trio of angular straps make this Betsey Johnson Triple Strap Sports Bra ($20) hard to ignore.

Betsey Johnson
Triple Strap Sports Bra
$36 $19.99
from Off 5th
Buy Now See more Betsey Johnson Sport Bras & Underwear
Cushnie et Ochs Cross-Strap Sports Bra
Cushnie et Ochs Cross-Strap Sports Bra

It's a workout in the front, party in the back when you wear this Cushnie et Ochs cross strap sports bra ($148).

Cushnie et Ochs
cross strap sports bra
$148
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Cushnie et Ochs Sport Bras & Underwear
Zella Women's 'Sweetheart' Strap Neck Sports Bra
Zella Women's 'Sweetheart' Strap Neck Sports Bra

This artistic Zella Women's 'Sweetheart' Strap Neck Sports Bra ($32) has subtle strappy details along the top.

Zella
Women's 'Sweetheart' Strap Neck Sports Bra
$54 $32.40
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Zella Sport Bras & Underwear
Track & Bliss Star Crossed Sports Bra
Track & Bliss Star Crossed Sports Bra

Enhance your cleavage with the crisscross straps of this Track & Bliss Star Crossed Sports Bra ($68).

REVOLVE Sport Bras & Underwear
Track & Bliss Star Crossed Sports Bra
$68
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE Sport Bras & Underwear
Fitness GearSummerWorkout Clothes
Shop Story
Read Story
Alo Yoga
Spotlight Yoga Performance Sports Bra
from Neiman Marcus
$56
CALIA Women's Inner Power Strappy Halter Seamless Heather Sports Bra
from caliastudio.com
$40
Koral
Balance Bra
from Bandier
$155
Outdoor Voices Tri-Tone Slashback Crop
from outdoorvoices.com
$60
Trina Turk
Zigzag Straps Sports Bra
from Nordstrom Rack
$76 $37.97
Michi
Dusk Bra
from shopbop.com
$115
Free People
Fly Girl Layered Sports Bra
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$58 $17.40
Mara Hoffman
Peacefield Strap Bra
from 6pm.com
$117 $40.99
Missguided
Active Black Strap Detail Sports Bra
from Missguided
$21.60 $14.40
Betsey Johnson
Triple Strap Sports Bra
from Off 5th
$36 $19.99
Cushnie et Ochs
cross strap sports bra
from Farfetch
$148
Zella
Women's 'Sweetheart' Strap Neck Sports Bra
from Nordstrom
$54 $32.40
REVOLVE
Track & Bliss Star Crossed Sports Bra
from REVOLVE
$68
Shop More
Zella Sport Bras & Underwear SHOP MORE
Zella
Women's Lace It Up Sports Bra
from Nordstrom
$49
Zella
Women's Salutation Sports Bra
from Nordstrom
$55
Zella
Women's Salutation Sports Bra
from Nordstrom
$55 $32.98
Zella
Women's Lace It Up Sports Bra
from Nordstrom
$55
Zella
Women's 'Curve' Sports Bra
from Nordstrom
$49
Alo Yoga Sport Bras & Underwear SHOP MORE
Alo Yoga
Glow Sports Bra
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$54
Alo Yoga
Work It Out Sports Bra
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$54
Alo Yoga
Work It Out Sports Bra
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$54
Alo Yoga
Jubilee Mesh-Inset Sports Bra
from Neiman Marcus
$60
Alo Yoga
Trace 2 Colorblock Sports Bra, White/Black/Gravel
from Neiman Marcus
$54
Mara Hoffman Bras SHOP MORE
Mara Hoffman
Flower Bralette Top
from shoptiques.com
$185 $60
Mara Hoffman
Rugs Cross Back Bra
from 6pm.com
$108 $59.99
Mara Hoffman
Solid Cross Back Bra
from 6pm.com
$97 $57.02
Mara Hoffman
Peacefield Strap Bra
from 6pm.com
$117 $40.99
Mara Hoffman
Starbasket Open Back Bra
from 6pm.com
$117 $64.99
Zella Sport Bras & Underwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
themomedit
besshcarter
missysueblog
alexis.belbel
Alo Yoga Sport Bras & Underwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sharrahrobeson
lunchpailsandlipstick
thetrendyhippie
kristisarvadi
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds