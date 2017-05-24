5/24/17 5/24/17 POPSUGAR Fitness workout clothes Best Strappy Sports Bras Strappy Sports Bras So Cute You'll Want to Show Them Off May 24, 2017 by Rebecca Brown 6 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. There comes a time in every athlete's week where they've had enough of those HIIT classes that require high-intensity sports bras and are ready to wind down with the relaxing, restorative, and sometimes even meditative-type programs that are the yin to the yang. And those sessions, of course, usually don't require such heavy-duty gear. If you're in search of low-impact strappy sports bra, we found the cutest ones to wear this Summer. Shop Brands Alo Yoga · Koral · Trina Turk · Michi · Free People · Mara Hoffman · Missguided · Betsey Johnson · Cushnie et Ochs · Zella Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del RioProduct Credit: Mara Hoffman bra and leggings Alo Yoga Spotlight Yoga Performance Sports Bra This Alo Yoga Spotlight Yoga Performance Sports Bra ($56) has a nice metallic finish. Alo Yoga Spotlight Yoga Performance Sports Bra $56 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Alo Yoga Sport Bras & Underwear CALIA Women's Inner Power Strappy Halter Seamless Heather Sports Bra The CALIA Women's Inner Power Strappy Halter Seamless Heather Sports Bra ($40) has tons of interlocking straps on the back, making it superinteresting and unique. CALIA Women's Inner Power Strappy Halter Seamless Heather Sports Bra $40 from caliastudio.com Buy Now Koral Balance Bra Want a mix of a regular-fitting sports bra with some high-fashion touches? Check out the Koral Balance Bra ($155). Koral Balance Bra $155 from Bandier Buy Now See more Koral Bras Outdoor Voices Tri-Tone Slashback Crop This Outdoor Voices Tri-Tone Slashback Crop ($60) has colorblock panels and a thick cutout in the back. Outdoor Voices Tri-Tone Slashback Crop $60 from outdoorvoices.com Buy Now Trina Turk Zigzag Straps Sports Bra There's a spiderweb-like effect happening at the top of this Trina Turk Zigzag Straps Sports Bra ($38, originally $76), plus a small keyhole detail at the bottom. Trina Turk Zigzag Straps Sports Bra $76 $37.97 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Trina Turk Sport Bras & Underwear Michi Dusk Bra This Michi Dusk Bra ($115) has a halter neckline and crisscross straps at the bottom. Michi Dusk Bra $115 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Michi Sport Bras & Underwear Free People Fly Girl Layered Sports Bra Create a bit of mystery when you wear this Free People Fly Girl Layered Sports Bra ($17), which gives the illusion of wearing two sports bras. Free People Fly Girl Layered Sports Bra $58 $17.40 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Free People Sport Bras & Underwear Mara Hoffman Peacefield Strap Bra Mix that eye-popping print the designer is known for with unique strap details when you wear this Mara Hoffman Peacefield Strap Bra ($41). Mara Hoffman Peacefield Strap Bra $117 $40.99 from 6pm.com Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman Bras Missguided Active Black Strap Detail Sports Bra This Missguided Active Black Strap Detail Sports Bra ($14) has strappy details along the top of the bra. Missguided Active Black Strap Detail Sports Bra $21.60 $14.40 from Missguided Buy Now See more Missguided Sport Bras & Underwear Betsey Johnson Triple Strap Sports Bra A trio of angular straps make this Betsey Johnson Triple Strap Sports Bra ($20) hard to ignore. Betsey Johnson Triple Strap Sports Bra $36 $19.99 from Off 5th Buy Now See more Betsey Johnson Sport Bras & Underwear Cushnie et Ochs Cross-Strap Sports Bra It's a workout in the front, party in the back when you wear this Cushnie et Ochs cross strap sports bra ($148). Cushnie et Ochs cross strap sports bra $148 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Cushnie et Ochs Sport Bras & Underwear Zella Women's 'Sweetheart' Strap Neck Sports Bra This artistic Zella Women's 'Sweetheart' Strap Neck Sports Bra ($32) has subtle strappy details along the top. Zella Women's 'Sweetheart' Strap Neck Sports Bra $54 $32.40 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Zella Sport Bras & Underwear Track & Bliss Star Crossed Sports Bra Enhance your cleavage with the crisscross straps of this Track & Bliss Star Crossed Sports Bra ($68). REVOLVE Sport Bras & Underwear Track & Bliss Star Crossed Sports Bra $68 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more REVOLVE Sport Bras & Underwear Share this post Fitness GearSummerWorkout Clothes