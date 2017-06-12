According to the Experts, These Are the 15 Safest Sunscreens

While scratching your head as all the bottles of sunscreen stare back at you from the shelves, it can be so overwhelming! How do you know which is the safest lotion, that will protect your skin from burns and cancer, without containing nasty or harsh chemicals?

The Environmental Working Group (EWG) has extensively tested thousands of brands of sunscreen to compile its list of the safest beach and sports sunscreens for 2017. They are rated from one to 10, with zero to two being considered "low hazard." Below are just a few that made the list with a level-one rating. You can learn more about how they were rated here.

All Terrain AquaSport Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30

Badger Sunscreen Cream, Lavender, SPF 30

Beautycounter Protect All Over Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30

BurnOut Ocean Tested Physical Sunscreen, SPF 30

Butterbean Organics Original Healthy Sunscreen, SPF 30

Dr. Mercola Sunscreen, SPF 30

Goddess Garden Organics Everyday Natural Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50

Kiss My Face Organics Face & Body Sunscreen, SPF 30

Loving Naturals Sunscreen Clear Body, SPF 30+

Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Dry-Touch Sunscreen, SPF 30

Soleo Organics All Natural Sunscreen, SPF 30+

Sunology Natural Sunscreen, Body, SPF 50

Sunumbra Sport Natural Sunscreen, SPF 40+

The Honest Company Mineral Sunscreen, SPF 50+

ThinkSport Sunscreen, SPF 50+