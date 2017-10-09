 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
If You Want to Lose Weight and Still Drink, Read This
Healthy Living
Stop Stress in Its Tracks With These 5 Easy Tips
Detoxes
I Gave Up Sugar For an Entire Month, and Here's What Happened
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These Are the Best Exercises to Do on Your Much-Deserved Rest Day

If you're a natural when it comes to HIIT training, all the power to you — it's a great workout that gets your heart rate up and your muscles stronger. Still, no matter how much you love doing box jumps and burpees, you need to give your muscles and joints some downtime to rest and recover.

If you don't, you could increase your chances of an injury or chronic fatigue, which means you might be sidelined from those rigorous activities you love. (And that injury could lead to a workout rut where it's challenging to get back that motivation.)

But here's the thing — rest day doesn't need to be sedentary. There are a few activities that don't put pressure on the joints but still offer a good calorie burn, according to Rebecca Gahan, certified personal trainer and owner and founder of Kick@55 Fitness in Chicago. So you'll still get a workout, but protect your body and encourage muscle repair and growth at the same time.

If you are looking to exercise without major impact on the joints, try the following exercises.

Cycling
Swimming
Hiking
Yoga
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Rest DaysBeginner Fitness TipsWorkouts
Beginner Fitness Tips
A Celebrity Trainer Spills His Secrets on How to Get a Victoria's Secret Angel's Butt
by Gina Florio
Running For Weight Loss
Beginner Fitness Tips
After Running For 15 Years, I Made This Change and Finally Lost Weight
by Jenny Sugar
How Much Cardio Do I Need to Do to Lose Weight?
Beginner Fitness Tips
This Is How Much Cardio You Should Be Doing If You Want to Lose Weight
by Gina Florio
Before and After Booty Gain
Beginner Fitness Tips
Briana's Booty Transformation Is Serious Goals
by Dominique Astorino
How Do I Get Better at Working Out?
Beginner Fitness Tips
3 Things You Need to Be Focusing on If You Want to Up Your Fitness Game
by Michele Foley
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds