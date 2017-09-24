Fight Belly Fat With This Boredom-Busting Interval Workout

 Skip Nav
While it's often overlooked at the gym, the exercise bike can help you burn tons of calories and tone your legs. When working out on a stationary bike, the trick is to make sure you have the machine set with enough resistance. This way, you won't pedal yourself off the bike, but you'll also be able to sprint when necessary, which can make for a great interval workout. Mixing up the pace challenges the heart and lungs, but interval bike workouts also prevent boredom while pedaling on a road to nowhere.

We love this workout because it is scalable to any fitness level. If you are beginning or advanced, listen to your body and go the speed that works for you in the sprint sections.

Time RPE* Notes
0:00 - 5:00 3 Warmup
05:00 - 05:30 7 - 8.5 Sprint
05:30 - 06:30 3 -5 Recover
06:30 - 7:00 7 - 8.5 Sprint
07:00 - 8:00 3 - 5 Recover
08:00 - 08:45 7 - 8.5 Sprint
08:45 - 09:45 3 - 5 Recover
09:45 - 10:30 7 - 8.5 Sprint
10:30 - 11:30 3 - 4 Recover
11:30 - 12:30 7 - 8.5 Sprint
12:30 - 13:30 3 - 4 Recover
13:30 - 14:30 7 - 8.5 Sprint
14:30 - 15:30 3 - 4 Recover
15:30 - 16:00 7 - 8.5 Sprint
16:00 - 17:00 3 - 5 Recover
17:00 - 17:30 7 - 8.5 Sprint
17:30 - 18:30 3 - 5 Recover
18:30 - 19:15 7 - 8.5 Sprint
19:15 - 20:15 3 - 5 Recover
20:15 - 21:00 7 - 8.5 Sprint
21:00 - 22:00 3 - 4 Recover
22:00 - 23:00 7 - 8.5 Sprint
23:00 - 24:00 3 - 4 Recover
24:00 - 25:00 7 - 8.5 Sprint
25:00 - 26:00 3 - 4 Recover
26:00 - 30:00 3 Cooldown

*RPE = Rate of perceived exertion (for explanation click here)

Print this workout so you can take it to the gym!

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Benjamin Stone
Intermediate Workouts30-minute WorkoutsCardio WorkoutsIndoor CyclingCyclingWorkouts
danica15183881 danica15183881 3 years
Cycling workout is very effective especially if you want to tone your muscle. This can also be helpful if you want to exercise even if you're just at home. You just need to choose the rght stationary bicycle stand that will suit your need.
littlebutfierce littlebutfierce 3 years
I'm somewhat of a fitness newbie. I mean I've been visiting FitSugar for the last couple months, reading up on different things, and I think I have somewhat of a clue now... But I joined a gym last Friday, and this week has been my first experience with it. I know that cardio is great for burning fat (which is what I'm interested in), and I've been trying it out this week, and I'd really like to give this workout a try. But I'm worried that the bike (and even my treadmill incline) will cause my calves and thighs to bulk up, which I'm really kind of afraid of, because... I don't want the bulk! I know that strength training is important, and I know that having lean muscle is good, but I worry that the muscles in my calves and thighs are going to stay as thick as they are while they're untoned, or even bigger once the fat is gone. Is this something I need to worry about, with this workout or with the bike in general? Is there some way I can ensure my muscles don't get too bulky? I've heard from a few sources that, as a woman, my body shouldn't be able to naturally bulk up too much, but I'm still a bit concerned about it...
David1107gg David1107gg 4 years
I think different exercise bikes can make different results. Some exercise bikes are more easy to ride but some are more professional. It is good to see some reviews before you buy one. Such like the website http://exercisebikereviewspro.com can help you make your choice.
sweetchip sweetchip 8 years
Like spinning a lot, but it needs to be a class for me to push myself. but definately-the spin makes you thin.
ilanac13 ilanac13 8 years
i do at least an hour on the bike every day and i always wonder if people thing that i'm taking the easy way out since i'm 'sitting' during that part of my workout but honestly, i think that i've got a 'leg up' on them so to speak since you don't realize how great of a workout you can get from that. it's a cardio workout so that's good for you and i have KILLER calves. i never thought about doing intervals like this - but i do put sprints into my workout every 10-15 minutes or so, just to make sure that i'm not getting 'too comfortable.
mydiadem mydiadem 8 years
I swear by this. I was a runner/sprinter for a long time until foot and knee pain forced me to do something lower impact (probably for good). Intervals on anything is the best way to get a good workout in only 30 minutes, and I love the bike. I also work in a section of 'butt lifted' sprints around the 15 minute mark for 4 of my sprint intervals. Basically you just lift your butt off the seat but don't stand all the way. Its a great way to get toned without bulk. I noticed after my injuries forced me to use the bike I maintained my weight just as well overall and my thighs were smaller.
Spectra Spectra 8 years
I usually do the interval program on the bikes at the gym. They're pretty good and sort of close to this one, actually. I will try this one as a nice change of pace from my usual program.
tlsgirl tlsgirl 8 years
I'm going to try this tomorrow I think. I've been mixing in bike workouts to take some of the pain out of running and I get SO bored.
booglass booglass 8 years
I swear by spinning!
Class Fitsugar
The Ultimate 30-Minute Cardio Pilates Burner!
by Anna Renderer
5-Minute HIIT Workout
no-equipment cardio workouts
by Michele Foley
30-Minute Cardio Dance Workout
Class Fitsugar
This 30-Minute Dance Cardio Workout Feels Like a Party
by Anna Renderer
Treadmill Workout: 30-Minute Pyramid Intervals
Running
30-Minute Belly-Fat-Melting Treadmill Workout
by Susi May
How to Copy Kate Middleton's Style
Kate Middleton
I Re-Created Kate Middleton's Most Iconic Looks — and, Yes, I Felt Like Royalty
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Latest Fitness
