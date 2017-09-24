30-Minute Exercise Bike Workout
Fight Belly Fat With This Boredom-Busting Interval Workout
While it's often overlooked at the gym, the exercise bike can help you burn tons of calories and tone your legs. When working out on a stationary bike, the trick is to make sure you have the machine set with enough resistance. This way, you won't pedal yourself off the bike, but you'll also be able to sprint when necessary, which can make for a great interval workout. Mixing up the pace challenges the heart and lungs, but interval bike workouts also prevent boredom while pedaling on a road to nowhere.
We love this workout because it is scalable to any fitness level. If you are beginning or advanced, listen to your body and go the speed that works for you in the sprint sections.
|Time
|RPE*
|Notes
|0:00 - 5:00
|3
|Warmup
|05:00 - 05:30
|7 - 8.5
|Sprint
|05:30 - 06:30
|3 -5
|Recover
|06:30 - 7:00
|7 - 8.5
|Sprint
|07:00 - 8:00
|3 - 5
|Recover
|08:00 - 08:45
|7 - 8.5
|Sprint
|08:45 - 09:45
|3 - 5
|Recover
|09:45 - 10:30
|7 - 8.5
|Sprint
|10:30 - 11:30
|3 - 4
|Recover
|11:30 - 12:30
|7 - 8.5
|Sprint
|12:30 - 13:30
|3 - 4
|Recover
|13:30 - 14:30
|7 - 8.5
|Sprint
|14:30 - 15:30
|3 - 4
|Recover
|15:30 - 16:00
|7 - 8.5
|Sprint
|16:00 - 17:00
|3 - 5
|Recover
|17:00 - 17:30
|7 - 8.5
|Sprint
|17:30 - 18:30
|3 - 5
|Recover
|18:30 - 19:15
|7 - 8.5
|Sprint
|19:15 - 20:15
|3 - 5
|Recover
|20:15 - 21:00
|7 - 8.5
|Sprint
|21:00 - 22:00
|3 - 4
|Recover
|22:00 - 23:00
|7 - 8.5
|Sprint
|23:00 - 24:00
|3 - 4
|Recover
|24:00 - 25:00
|7 - 8.5
|Sprint
|25:00 - 26:00
|3 - 4
|Recover
|26:00 - 30:00
|3
|Cooldown
*RPE = Rate of perceived exertion (for explanation click here)
