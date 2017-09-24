Fight Belly Fat With This Boredom-Busting Interval Workout

While it's often overlooked at the gym, the exercise bike can help you burn tons of calories and tone your legs. When working out on a stationary bike, the trick is to make sure you have the machine set with enough resistance. This way, you won't pedal yourself off the bike, but you'll also be able to sprint when necessary, which can make for a great interval workout. Mixing up the pace challenges the heart and lungs, but interval bike workouts also prevent boredom while pedaling on a road to nowhere.

We love this workout because it is scalable to any fitness level. If you are beginning or advanced, listen to your body and go the speed that works for you in the sprint sections.

Time RPE* Notes 0:00 - 5:00 3 Warmup 05:00 - 05:30 7 - 8.5 Sprint 05:30 - 06:30 3 -5 Recover 06:30 - 7:00 7 - 8.5 Sprint 07:00 - 8:00 3 - 5 Recover 08:00 - 08:45 7 - 8.5 Sprint 08:45 - 09:45 3 - 5 Recover 09:45 - 10:30 7 - 8.5 Sprint 10:30 - 11:30 3 - 4 Recover 11:30 - 12:30 7 - 8.5 Sprint 12:30 - 13:30 3 - 4 Recover 13:30 - 14:30 7 - 8.5 Sprint 14:30 - 15:30 3 - 4 Recover 15:30 - 16:00 7 - 8.5 Sprint 16:00 - 17:00 3 - 5 Recover 17:00 - 17:30 7 - 8.5 Sprint 17:30 - 18:30 3 - 5 Recover 18:30 - 19:15 7 - 8.5 Sprint 19:15 - 20:15 3 - 5 Recover 20:15 - 21:00 7 - 8.5 Sprint 21:00 - 22:00 3 - 4 Recover 22:00 - 23:00 7 - 8.5 Sprint 23:00 - 24:00 3 - 4 Recover 24:00 - 25:00 7 - 8.5 Sprint 25:00 - 26:00 3 - 4 Recover 26:00 - 30:00 3 Cooldown

*RPE = Rate of perceived exertion (for explanation click here)

Print this workout so you can take it to the gym!