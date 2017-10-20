This Pad Advertisement Actually Shows Period Blood, and It's a Big F*cking Deal

Contrary to what popular tampon and pad ads would like the world to think, women's periods do not consist of a weird blue liquid. Countless commercials show the efficacy of their sanitary products by using blue dye instead of, you know, something resembling the color of actual period blood. Why? Because that would be simply too "taboo."

Enter Bodyform, a UK-based feminine protection brand whose mission isn't just to provide the necessary products for its customers' time of the month but to give people some real talk about a subject that plenty think should be avoided, despite it being one of the most natural things in the world.

The company broke barriers last year by being the first ever to show a real sanitary towel on TV, and this year, it's done it again with an awesome ad that features red period blood. The tagline of the video reads: "Periods are normal. Showing them should be too." You'd think this wouldn't be such a novel idea, but it still is — and it's never been done before.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As a leader in feminine hygiene, we want to change this by challenging the taboo and ultimately removing the stigma, making it even easier for anyone to talk about periods, now and in the future," Traci Baxter, marketing manager at Bodyform, told Cosmopolitan.

Watch the "Blood Normal" advertisement ahead, which, in addition to revealing the true color of period blood, also shows a man walking into a store and buying a pack of pads — casual as can be.