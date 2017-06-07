This is the Best Running Workout For Newbies

 Skip Nav
If you're new to running, I'm a firm believer in easing into your relationship with running to give your body time to adjust to the physical demands — you don't want to get so sore that you never want to run again. Mixing walking and running is a great way to get your heart rate up while priming your body for distance and speed. Here's a 40-minute walking/running workout perfect for beginners — or for seasoned runners in the mood for a lighter workout.

Click here for a printable version of this workout. As always, if this workout is too hard or too easy, feel free to decrease or increase the speed. I would keep the incline set to 1.0 because this helps prevent shin splints, which can be a common problem for new runners. Try to do this workout three times in one week. The following week, after warming up for the first 10 minutes, run for three minutes and walk for three minutes, keeping the last two segments at two minutes each, then cool down with walking. Try it. You just might get hooked on running.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kat Borchart
karenfarber2710 karenfarber2710 2 years

yay! For getting back into it

www.littleblackshell.com

Rafael15442670 Rafael15442670 3 years
I think running adventure apps like BattleSuit Runner Fitness are a great way to get into running or walking for exercise: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LeoGMyUDNVA
Jasminetl95 Jasminetl95 3 years
I tried this but only made it to the 18 minute mark before nearly dying. I don't exercise period and I'm trying to change that. I'm gonna go as long as I can 5 times a week and hope to make it to the end eventually. :)
Rachel14776608 Rachel14776608 3 years
Thank you fit sugar - after running really basic intervals outdoors with a friend, I was intimidated when I moved to an apartment with a gym and no good beginner outdoor running options (too many intense hills!). Finding this workout got me to go to the gym today for the first time, after putting it off for a month!
Michele-Foley Michele-Foley 4 years
Hi, Sunnibuns. These posts offer helpful advice in preventing shin splints: http://www.fitsugar.com/Exercises-Prevent-Shin-Splints-8028901 http://www.fitsugar.com/Running-Shin-Splints-How-Prevent-Them-20277780 Good luck!
Sunnibuns Sunnibuns 4 years
I keep trying to do this treadmill work out but I also keep getting the worst shin splints. I have found stretches to do but it doesn't seem to help. Do you have any suggestions?
desiree210 desiree210 4 years
how am i supposed to change the speed on my treadmill every 2 minutes, while concentrating on not falling off the treadmill?
cheyn1 cheyn1 6 years
I have this overwhelming desire to love running but I can't yet. Maybe this will help.
AnnMH AnnMH 6 years
I'm training for a 10k, I'll definitely use this to mix up the easy days!
Kat1085 Kat1085 7 years
I am going to do this tonight after work, thanks!
TamarEF TamarEF 7 years
I used this today at the gym and it was really helpful. I usually just run a mile or two really slowly, but I think this might help me boost my stamina. Thanks!
Yogaforlife Yogaforlife 7 years
yu1 - my asthma prevented me from running (or even taking the stairs at work) up until last spring. I went to the doctor and she switched my asthma meds to Singulair and Advair 250/50. About 15 minutes before I start my workout, I hit my fast-acting inhaler twice and it keeps my airways open during my runs. Talk to your asthma doctor about switching meds or try using your fast acting inhaler right before you work out - it makes a huge difference.
MarinaKamen MarinaKamen 7 years
I find listening to pumping music at the proper tempo the best motivation for my treadmill workouts. I had a hard time finding music that had lyrical content that pushed me so I created my own. See my profile page to hear my songs
yu1 yu1 7 years
I've always wanted to be able to run non stop, my stamina sucks. When I'm at the gym I usually hit the weights, little bit of cardio here and there for HIIT but I've never just gone on the treadmill... It sucks 'cause my asthma doesn't help, I get out of breath really easily but I'm determined to get over it somehow...
bethinabox bethinabox 7 years
Planning on using this today. I really want to start going to the gym regularly.
kittykat83 kittykat83 7 years
Thanks! I fell off the running wagon in 2009, but I'm hoping to get back in running shape in a big way this year.
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds