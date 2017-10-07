These Are the 8 Best Fall Superfoods For Weight Loss

The best part of the changing seasons? Arguably, it's the food. Comforting foods don't have to be unhealthy, either! Sweet potatoes with maple syrup, cinnamon pumpkin seeds, and savory roasted Brussels sprouts all have something in common: they're Fall's best superfoods for weight loss.

Indulging in some of the best flavors of the season doesn't have to get in the way of your weight loss. In fact, in this case, these foods actually help.