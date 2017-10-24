 Skip Nav
If You Want to Lose Weight and Still Drink, Read This
Get Strong and Toned Arms With This Fun Push-Up Variation
2-Week Clean-Eating Plan
9 Probiotic-Rich Recipes That Can Help End Digestive Issues

If you suffer from stomach issues, then you already know the larger effect this can have on your day-to-day well-being. And whether it be constipation, IBS, or poor digestion, probiotics can help. The good-for-you bacteria help to protect the body from bad bacteria that may be to blame for the stomach issues plaguing you. Get your fill of the friendly bacteria by incorporating fermented foods into your diet; besides being rich in probiotics, the fermentation process also helps to create foods that are full of beneficial enzymes, omega-3s, and B vitamins. And speaking from experience, these foods are also pretty fun to make at home.

Yogurt
Kombucha
Spicy Pickled Green Beans
Probiotic Soda
Cottage Cheese
Kimchi
Apple Cider Vinegar Drink
Sauerkraut
Limoncello
