Don't Waste Calories at a Bar: 5 Low-Calorie Cocktails to Order at Happy Hour

When you're worried about calories, drinking the wrong cocktail can make all the difference. Two drinks out with the girls suddenly turns into a 1,000-calorie night. Vodka sodas are always a safe bet but can get boring quickly. The next time you're out at a bar or restaurant, order one of these cocktails instead — all good and all well under 200 calories!

Old Fashioned
Margarita
Cosmopolitan
Mojitos
Gimlet
misssheladia misssheladia 3 years

So glad I found this! I always am so confused as to what to order, now I'll be prepared!

