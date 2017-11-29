 Skip Nav
6 Fat-Burning Foods For Winter
4 Tips That Will Help You Master Your Home Workouts
33 Healthy Breakfast Ideas All Under 350 Calories
14 Delicious Breakfasts That Require No Cooking Whatsoever

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, we're here to remind you that breakfast is an important meal of the day. But who has the time to create picture-worthy creations morning in and morning out, are we right? We understand that when you're rushing out the door, you need something that you can easily transport, requires minimal morning prep, and won't leave your kitchen a mess. We've rounded up a variety of healthful options you can either prepare in a pinch or well ahead of time, from fruity smoothies to protein-packed bowls and different kinds of toast. We won't blame you if you're dreaming about breakfast before you even wake up.

PB&J Smoothie
Yogurt-Filled Cantaloupe Bowl
Fruit Salad With Mint
Overnight Oats
Avocado Toast With Red Pepper Flakes
Milk Chocolate Almond Spread
Mango Lassi
Chia Pudding
Creamy Coconut Spirulina Superfood Smoothie
Acai Bowl
Hummus and Veggie Toast
Ricotta Cheese Toast
Smoked Salmon Breakfast Salad
Peanut Butter Toast
