Breakfast Idea: Yogurt-Filled Cantaloupe Bowl
Juicy and refreshing melon is tasty on its own, but filling up half a cantaloupe with creamy yogurt is even better. Top things off with fresh Summer berries and crunchy pepita seeds, and you've created a filling and elegant breakfast that's fewer than 150 calories. Keep reading to see how easy it is to create this edible melon bowl.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cantaloupe
- 6 ounces nonfat Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon fresh raspberries
- 1 tablespoon fresh blueberries
- 1 teaspoon raw pepita seeds
Directions
- Scoop out seeds from the center of your half cantaloupe.
- Fill the hole with six ounces of nonfat Greek yogurt.
- Add berries to the yogurt and sprinkle with pepita seeds.
- Use a spoon to scoop bites right out of the cantaloupe peel!
Information
- Category
- Breakfast/Brunch
- Yield
- Makes one serving.
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 146
