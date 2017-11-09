Breakfast Idea: Yogurt-Filled Cantaloupe Bowl

Juicy and refreshing melon is tasty on its own, but filling up half a cantaloupe with creamy yogurt is even better. Top things off with fresh Summer berries and crunchy pepita seeds, and you've created a filling and elegant breakfast that's fewer than 150 calories. Keep reading to see how easy it is to create this edible melon bowl.

Yogurt-Filled Cantaloupe From Lizzie Fuhr, POPSUGAR Fitness Ingredients 1/2 cantaloupe 6 ounces nonfat Greek yogurt 1 tablespoon fresh raspberries 1 tablespoon fresh blueberries 1 teaspoon raw pepita seeds Directions Scoop out seeds from the center of your half cantaloupe. Fill the hole with six ounces of nonfat Greek yogurt. Add berries to the yogurt and sprinkle with pepita seeds. Use a spoon to scoop bites right out of the cantaloupe peel!



Source: Calorie Count Information Category Breakfast/Brunch Yield Makes one serving. Nutrition Calories per serving 146