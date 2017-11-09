 Skip Nav
Gifts So Great, Your Friends Won't Even Know They're Healthy

If you're trying to get a friend or relative to hop on board the healthy train, you want to be sure not to overstep your boundary and give a gift that could potentially offend. A fitness DVD titled Cardio For the Overweight will definitely send the message that you think they need to lose weight — not exactly spreading holiday cheer, are we?

You just want to offer a healthy gift in a way that's thoughtful, sensitive, and effective. Here are some picks that are sure to inspire a healthy lifestyle without offending the receiver.

Jawbone Up Move
$50
from jawbone.com
Buy Now
Yoga for Beginners Kit
$30
from gaiam.com
Buy Now
Cannondale Quick Five Bike
$408
from rei.com
Buy Now
Herschel Little America Backpack
$100
from shop.herschelsupply.com
Buy Now
Numi Organic Flowering Tea Gift Set
$27
from amazon.com
Buy Now
NutriBullet
$120
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma SodaStream Penguin Sparkling Water Maker
$250 $199.95
from Williams-Sonoma
Buy Now See more Williams-Sonoma Cooking Tools
Xbox Kinect Sensor
$99
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Zumba Fitness World Party
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Xbox 360 4GB Console with Kinect
$250
from target.com
Buy Now
Yonanas Deluxe Ice Cream Treat Maker
$70
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Tranquil Moments Bedside Speaker
$130
from brookstone.com
Buy Now
KIND Healthy Indulgent Cubes
$40
from kindsnacks.com
Buy Now
For the Tech Lover
For Your Inflexible Friend
For the "Always Driving"
For the Pained Commuter
For the Constantly Caffeinated
For the Chef in Your Life
For the Soda Addict
For the Video Gamer
For the Sugar-Lover
For the Sleep Deprived
For the Junk-Food Junkie
Holiday FitnessHealthy LivingGift GuideHoliday
