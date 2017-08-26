 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
100-Calorie Bite-Size Strawberry Cheesecakes
Whole30
I Survived Whole30, and This Is Exactly How I Did It
Game of Thrones
Winter Might Be Here, but This Game of Thrones Finale Workout Will Heat Things Up
Just Finished a Run? Try One of These Recovery Snacks

It may seem counterintuitive, but eating after a strenuous workout is a must — especially foods containing a mix of protein and carbohydrates. These nutrients are essential in helping the body replenish lost energy while also helping worked muscles repair and recover. And while sweating through an intense HIIT workout may make you feel like you earned a burger and fries, if weight loss is one of your goals, it's important to fuel the body without taking in more calories than you just burned. If you're not sure what the perfect post-workout snack looks like, here are some solid options for your next sweat session.

Apple With Peanut Butter
Trail Mix
Chocolate Milk
Greek Yogurt With Fruit
Cheese and Crackers
Protein Shake
Nut Butter (With Banana) on Whole Wheat
Hollycoops Hollycoops 4 years
Apple and peanut sounds worth a try! Yum
